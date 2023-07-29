Guest Opinion: Congratulations to the Bordwell Farm in Deerwood

Friends and neighbors, Minnesota has a long tradition of agriculture that is vital to our economy. What makes our ag community special is that there are so many multigenerational family farms — in fact, over 85% of farms here are small, family-run operations that are pillars of rural communities and represent our state's farming heritage.

Among these family farms, a special few have been continuously worked by the same families for over 100 years, some for more than 150. These historic homesteads are honored by the State Fair and Farm Bureau with Century Farm and Sesquicentennial Farm awards. They celebrate the remarkable longevity and contributions of these farms to Minnesota's agricultural story.

There is one farm in our district that has been honored with the Century Farm designation: The Bordwell Farm in Deerwood, which was established in 1911.

It is an incredible achievement, signifying a family's commitment to preserving their land and way of life across multiple generations. Congratulations to the Bordwells for caring for their land over so many generations. We celebrate their long history of success, and hope their farm keeps thriving for many more years!

Justin D. Eichorn represents District 6 in the Minnesota Senate.