Guest Opinion: Hitting the ground running this legislative session

The 2023 legislative session has officially convened, and it's good to be back in St. Paul working for you, your family and the Brainerd lakes area. I've hit the ground running and have started to work on many of the issues that were discussed during this last election cycle. Today, I’d like to break down what has already transpired and what I think will be coming in the weeks and months ahead.

This week, Republicans and Democrats worked together to approve a federal tax conformity bill. The bill allows state taxpayers to take advantage of numerous tax provisions that have already been approved at the federal level. Federal conformity was especially needed in Minnesota to ease filing compliance burdens and to help folks that were hardest hit from pandemic shutdowns — including the restaurant, hospitality and entertainment industries.

Over the last year, I heard from hundreds of you around the area that were suffering from the impacts of Minnesota not being fully aligned with the federal tax code. Thankfully your voices were heard loud and clear.

Getting this bill done right out of the gate shows that we can come together and get things done that benefit all Minnesotans. I’m hopeful that this positivity can continue into the future.

Looking broadly, the biggest issue that we will grapple with this year is what to do with the state’s $17.5 billion budget surplus. I would suggest we all pay close attention to how politicians in St. Paul are describing their plans. Words like "investment" may sound good, but they almost always result in growing government and feeding government’s unquenchable hunger for more of your hard-earned tax dollars.

As for myself, I am greatly concerned that the Democrat majorities in the House, Senate and Governor Walz will look to spend most of your surplus on programs that will further grow government’s role in our daily lives at the expense of personal freedom and liberty. I will fight to make sure that this budget surplus is returned to you.

I'm also closely tracking things happening at the capitol that Democrats are not talking about when messaging to the general public. For example, there's a big push in St. Paul to implement automatic funding increases for agencies and programs that would be tied to inflation, major changes to our K-12 education system requiring comprehensive sex education taught to students in third grade and younger, and more money for nonsensical programs like "lawns to legumes."

Neither Republicans nor Democrats have a mandate to move these sorts of obscure priorities, so I hope they fall to the legislative rust heap. In the meantime, I will continue to do all that I can to make sure that common sense solutions are being applied to the actual problems facing Minnesota. It is an honor to serve you and I encourage you to reach out to my office if you have any questions, comments or concerns.

Heintzeman, R-Nisswa, represents District 6B in the Minnesota House of Representatives.