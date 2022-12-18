Guest Opinion: Holiday greetings and legislative farewell

Greetings from the Lueck family as we prepare to celebrate the birth of Jesus and welcome in a fresh New Year. It’s a wonderful time to enjoy the company of friends and loved ones this Christmas Season.

That is exactly what we are doing. Linda and I are currently in the southern Philippines visiting with our son and daughter-in-law’s family, many of whom we are meeting for the first time.

Looking to the new year, beginning the first week in January, the new legislative district boundaries will take effect. Redistricting splintered our current district, which I have represented for the past eight years, into parts of three new Minnesota House legislative districts. That caused me to decide not to seek reelection in the new district which I now find myself in.

That district now includes friend and fellow legislator Rep. Ron Kresha. He will be representing me going forward in the new district, which now includes southern Aitkin County and portions of several other counties to our south.

Most of the portion of Crow County I formally represented will now be represented by newly elected Ben Davis. The northern part of Aitkin County will be represented by another friend and fellow legislator, Rep. Spencer Igo.

I have worked closely with both Ron and Spencer in the Legislature, as their previous legislative districts bordered our old district. I also have gotten to know Ben Davis, who was elected in the new House district that now encompasses most of rural Crow Wing County.

All three are great public servants. I am confident they will do an excellent job going forward. To email them, get their office phone number and get on their email subscription list visit the official House website at www.house.mn .

As this will be the last general correspondence I release as your current legislator, I want to express my gratitude and heartfelt thanks to the wonderful people of Aitkin and Crow Wing counties that have allowed me to represent them in St. Paul over the past eight years.

It has been a privilege and honor to serve the citizens of Aitkin and Crow counties as your legislator. Please be assured that I will continue to fight to preserve and protect our part of Minnesota, which remains a great place to live, work and raise a family.

Merry Christmas and may you and your family enjoy a wonderful New Year.

Dale Lueck has represented District 10B in the Minnesota House of Representatives for the past eight years.