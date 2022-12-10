Guest Opinion: Many thanks to directors Black Lance, Haglin and Nelson

On Dec. 12 the community will say goodbye to three distinguished members of the

ISD 181 Board of Education. Charles Black Lance, Tom Haglin and Ruth Nelson will attend their

last meeting as board members, and each has left their mark on our school system — and on me as well. I wish to thank all three of them as effusively as the limits of human language allow for, as each has had a profound and positive impact on the district and the community that it serves.

Hundreds will see this imperfect tribute and will process feelings about each of these individuals and their perceptions of them as public servants. And while each of you is certainly entitled to do so, I submit that the vast majority of you have not had the opportunity to stand shoulder to shoulder with these three amazing people and maybe to truly understand what each has given to our school district.

Here's a news flash — no board member is perfect. We enter office with misconceptions and a lack of understanding of what a board member or board can or should do. We think we have insight into how the district should function, only to learn that public school systems are unbelievably unique and sometimes defy understanding. Just last month at our last meeting, I said something that was misunderstood in terms of context, but it was because I said it incorrectly and it didn’t really reflect what I was trying to say.

Such is the life of any public official, and school board members are not exempt from that. We have four fresh faces joining the board, which will irrevocably alter the complexion of the board, but not the work that we have to do. I look forward to seeing what that dynamic looks like as our new board marches forward to face some huge challenges ahead.

But let’s look back and appreciate the service of these amazing board members. You don’t have to agree with every decision made or every statement uttered to acknowledge that each of them made the time and effort to aid our district with honor, dignity, and devotion — and each in their own unique fashion.

Charles brought a unique style to the board and pioneered the idea that much of the board action during the meetings needs to be discussed in a way that gives more transparency and understanding for the public. We have entered an era where folks simply want to see how the sausage is made way more than in prior years and he was great at peeling back layers to help improve our collective understanding. He was an amazing fiscal steward and fearless advocate for students from our marginalized populations. I will miss his levity, wit and most of all his soul.

Tom is a board leader without peer. Integrity, respect, and honor come to mind when I think about sitting next to him for the last time. While not as visibly passionate as some of the rest of the board, don’t be fooled. His depth of passion, concern and respect for this school district cannot be surpassed. His mental strength and leadership have aided this district in myriad ways over his years of service, but perhaps none more than his leadership on the massive building project that is finally nearing its end. If we were at war, Tom is the guy I would want in the foxhole with me. I have never met anyone who can say something the exact opposite of what I just said, but do it in a manner that is both respectful and intelligent. Tom’s ability to debate and dissent in a productive way is the quality that I will miss the most about him

Ruth’s legacy as an incredible board member will likely be somewhat muted, and that is a shame. That’s because she’s quietly served this district and community in hundreds of ways that people don’t really notice or get to see. Of all board members I have served with or interacted with as a parent, Ruth has the deepest understanding of how the intricate organism of the district works. She has tirelessly put in thousands of hours that goes well above and beyond what is typically provided or expected from board members. She quietly rolled up her sleeves and did the work, spending time in meetings and talking to the stakeholders. I will miss her devotion and desire to do what is right.

Each of these people has had an impact on me, and I will borrow things from each of them as I embark on my final two years of service. Each is an example of servant leadership, in three very different styles. Regardless of how each has been vilified in various quarters of the uber-toxic social media universe, I know each to be a person of integrity, honor, and love for their community. You could not find three more different people, and that’s exactly what a board like this needs to be successful. If there is not argument or debate in that boardroom, then it’s highly probable that the efficacy of the board is diminished. I look forward to debate and discussion with my new colleagues in the years ahead.

But for now, it is time to pause and thank these three for the meritorious service to all of us. Thanks for your service Ruth, Tom, and Charles!