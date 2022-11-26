Guest Opinion: Nostalgia for Christmas and Holidays 2022

Want a piece of the “old days” back? Want to know what your family and friends are up to? Want to go to the mailbox and bring in something besides bills and advertisements?

Sue Sterling Contributed

The internet and social media have (almost) forced us to communicate digitally. For pity’s sake, even our creditors would prefer that we get our bills online instead of in the mail, making our trips to the mailbox often seem futile and forlorn. What is the world coming to?

I, for one, vote for bringing back the power of the pen and pencil — it’s called writing a letter! It usually requires sitting down at a table and actually penning a message, folding it into an envelope, adhering a stamp and return address and putting it in a mailbox. Yes, this will entail exercising the mind and coordinating your hand and eye movements. It is best done without interruption from texts, and twitters, and toddlers. People used to do it all the time.

No, the younger generation does not know how to do this. Many of them have never written or received a letter of their own because they won’t put down their smartphone down long enough to open one. Don’t you think it’s time we changed that?

Christmas time, in that bygone era of pre-COVID, was when most folks pulled out their decorations, their recipes, and bought some pretty cards at the store to send to all our family and friends to let them know they still think about them or just to stay in touch. People still decorate, they still bake cookies and candy, but so very, very few will send a Christmas or Holiday card. Why is that?

You are too busy, right? Or too lazy? Besides, no one does that anymore — yada yada yada. But sending a card or letter, dear folks, is exactly why you should send greetings to loved ones. It gives you a chance to sit down, think about your life and use your cognitive abilities to write the words which will make them happy when they open their mailbox.

Let me appeal to you on another level. Science has proven that when doing something to help someone other than yourself, your own sense of well-being improves. Why, you could even reach out to people you don’t know personally, but who would be greatly cheered by receiving a card or letter. Perhaps one of your neighbors is homebound, or your great-aunt is living in a nursing home too far away for you to visit. Send a card. Your pastor might appreciate some encouragement about his/her words of enlightenment. Your police and fire departments would like to know that they are appreciated, too.

When was the last time you talked to Cousin Susie? How many kids or grandkids does she have now? You missed your niece’s wedding? Well, send a card and let her know you still care about her. Oh, and don’t forget the veterans. So many served our country and are now forgotten in nursing homes and hospitals. They, too, deserve to be remembered with a card.

You probably have digital devices full of pictures. Create your own card using one or more of them at a photo kiosk at your neighborhood Walgreens, Walmart, or online at Shutterfly. Get over the blahs, and help lighten someone’s blues. Send a Christmas or holiday greeting this year. You’ll be surprised at how many people will thank you for remembering them. And, the United States Postal Service will thank you, too.

Sue Sterling is a regular contributor to Brainerd Dispatch publications.