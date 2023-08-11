Guest Opinion: Public school library book challenges

I am not writing to share many opinions with you today, but rather to clarify a situation by providing facts and information. As sometimes happens, folks are writing to this newspaper, emails to the school board, and things on social media that are rooted in false information as it relates to the board and our actions with regard to sexually explicit content in school library books. I believe that this is a valid concern for many in our district, and those concerns deserve to be addressed in a respectful, public and transparent manner. This is in no way a critique of anyone’s beliefs or concerns, nor does it represent anyone’s viewpoint but my own. I do not speak on behalf of ISD 181, I speak as myself.

Board action on the issue was initially addressed by Director Dondelinger at the board’s June meeting when he made a motion to look into it after community members read graphic material aloud during public comment. The board voted unanimously in favor of that motion.

As board chair, my next step was to put Board Policy 606 on the agenda for the July meeting , since this is the board-approved policy for both adopting and challenging resources used in curriculum and libraries. It seemed logical that we should review and discuss the processes around those things.

Fact 1 — The board did not vote to keep or remove any book from a library, despite what letters to the editor have stated or implied. Under 606, the board is the final arbiter should someone appeal a decision at the completion of the resource challenge process. No such action has occurred during my tenure on the board, though we now have several 606 challenges working their way through the process since the July meeting.

Fact 2 — While the board voted 4-2 to retain Policy 606 as written, it was immediately sent to the Policy Committee by the administration as they felt it merited review for clarity and consistency. Director Heidmann is the chair of that committee, and I sit on it as well.

Fact 3 — Some of the community members who read aloud at the June meeting were fully aware of Policy 606 well before that meeting, but chose not to invoke the policy and challenge those books, opting instead to read aloud from them at the meeting for reasons that I can only speculate upon.

Fact 4 — No board member has voted in any way to retain a book in our library as we have yet to have a challenge rise to our level in recent memory. Anyone saying otherwise is 100% incorrect. Our board meetings are on YouTube, so don’t take my word for it — watch for yourself.

Fact 5 — The First Amendment applies to public school libraries and almost everything in our nation’s public libraries, school and otherwise, is protected as free speech under the First Amendment. This includes sexually explicit content.

I attended a Minnesota School Board Association meeting on Aug. 7 and attended a session conducted by two attorneys with expertise in school boards and free speech cases. Existing case law clearly demonstrates the types of unprotected speech which include “fighting words, incitements to violence, true threats, obscenity, and child pornography.” Minnesota Statute 617.246 subd. 1(f) defines child pornography so I won’t list this or the case law, but would be happy to share them upon request.

Fact 6 — No written words in a library book fall under the state or federal definition of child pornography.

Obscenity is different, and I learned something about how state law defines this, specifically works including books. Minnesota has adopted the U.S. Supreme Court case law (Miller v. California-1973) in its definition of obscenity in our state law.

Fact 7 — To be classified as obscene, a work must meet all three of these things:

1. The work, taken as a whole, appeals to the “prurient interest in sex.”

2. The work depicts or describes, in a patently offensive way, sexual conduct specifically defined by applicable state law.

3. The work, taken as a whole, lacks serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value.

Unless all three of those are undeniably true, the work is protected speech under the First Amendment, regardless of the fact that it is in a school library.

With that said, there is nothing to prevent administrators from removing books when they discover content of concern, nor does that mean that no challenge will be successful under Policy 606. The First Amendment does not require us to keep these books. Our schools can, and previously have, entirely removed books or moved them from the middle school to the high school — and well before this issue came to prominence. All challenges will be given the utmost consideration and due process, and resources may even be removed without going through Policy 606.

The debate over what is appropriate is meaningful and there are excellent points of view from across the spectrum of thought in our community. I felt compelled to level-set the facts of the situation, but not to bolster or undermine anyone’s fundamental beliefs or point of view. My intent was to provide a factual framework for these important discussions and debates, not to stifle them. I am hopeful that this provides some clarity around the upcoming dialogue.

As always, I appreciate your continued passion for and support of ISD 181 — Go Warriors!

Kevin Boyles is chair of the Brainerd School Board