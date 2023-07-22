Guest Opinion: The banned and the challenged

Book banning isn't a new concept but it never ceases to result in heated discussion!

The first "book banning" can be dated back to 1650 when "The Meritorious Price of Our Redemption" pamphlet, published by William Pynchon of the Massachusetts Bay colony, challenged Puritan Calvinist beliefs. The pamphlet was banned and burned and Pynchon was declared a heretic. What did his banned and burned pamphlet say? In a nutshell — anyone who follows Christian teachings on Earth and is obedient to God can get into heaven, not just "God's favorites." (Four copies of this pamphlet are in existence today.)

Early book banning was predominantly based in religious beliefs. It extended to other hot button topics over the centuries — human enslavement and anti-slave sentiment, immorality, sexual identity and more.

Schools and libraries are the battlefield in the challenged and banned book arena, which became a federal issue in 1873, when Congress passed the Comstock Act making it illegal to possess texts that were deemed obscene or immoral. What were these texts about? Sexuality and birth control. Ultimately, this decision forced materials underground and attempted to put the kibosh on education regarding contraception at a time where the mortality of infants and mothers was a major concern.

In addition to religious groups and the government, private groups got involved in banned materials, determining what they found objectionable and pressing for legal action against such literature. In 1920s Boston, this led to a high desire to obtain banned books and authors strove to be banned in order to boost publicity.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 1969, a constitutional right to read was declared by the Supreme Court, in which the court rule 7-2 that "neither teachers nor students shed their constitutional rights to freedom of speech or expression at the schoolhouse gate."

When 1983 rolled around, a group of students sued a school board resulting in a Supreme Court decision that "Local school boards may not remove books from school libraries simply because they dislike the ideas contained in those books." This decision was stated to uphold First Amendment rights.

Despite Supreme Court decisions and rulings, challenging books to be reviewed for potential banishment from library shelves continued and continues to run rampant. In fact, from July 2021-March 2022, 1,586 books were banned in school districts within 26 states. What were the topics of these banned books? Primarily LGBTQ+ focused with some death/grief, race/racism and sexual content/assault.

Since March 2022, challenging materials at a school level has continued to increase. As for me, on a personal level, I read banned books. I buy my kids banned books. I believe in the freedom of speech, but I also believe in the consequences that can sometime result from the freedom. I believe that it is a parent's job to determine what is or isn't appropriate for their own children. I believe that what is deemed appropriate for one child may not be appropriate for another. I believe that the gray area that we call life is large for some people and small for others. I believe that we aren't always right and we aren't always wrong.

So, as far as the topic of banning books in the schools is concerned; there is more to consider than the fact that I do or don't like the content and whether or not I want my child to have access to it. Much more, in fact.

I haven't had a chance to read every title that has been challenged locally, so I'm not going to spout off my opinions on those titles based off of hear-say; because I sincerely hope that if someone is going to challenge a book and request it be banned, they have the respect to at least read it in its entirety first.

(c)2023 the Fergus Falls Daily Journal (Fergus Falls, Minn.). Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.