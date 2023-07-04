Guest Opinion: We are grateful this Independence Day

All across our state, Minnesotans are coming together with friends and family for parades, barbecues, and fireworks in honor of the Fourth of July and the birth of our nation.

We celebrate the start of the great American experiment in democracy that began in 1776 when our founding fathers adopted the principles in the Declaration of Independence. Those principles became the foundation of our democracy and a roadmap of our nation’s purpose.

Throughout the centuries, Americans have fought and given what President Lincoln called “the last full measure of devotion” for our unalienable rights and freedoms. These rights and these freedoms — and our constant drive to create a more perfect union — are what defines our nation.

Our challenges may seem great — and they are. None of this is easy, but the truth is it’s never been easy. That’s democracy, and it takes all of us. It always has, and it always will.

Today and every day, we’re grateful to everyone who keeps us safe so we can celebrate our democracy, our freedoms, and what it means to be an American.

We’re grateful to the brave men and women of our military who put their lives on the line to protect all of us here at home. We’re grateful to our veterans who sacrificed so much in defense of our nation.

We’re grateful to those who serve in our Minnesota National Guard. They are always ready to answer the call to serve and carry out critical missions both at home and overseas. And we’re grateful to our reservists who are prepared to drop everything to protect our country.

The Fourth of July is a day that brings everyone together to celebrate our country with loved ones. It is a time to remember that our cherished principles of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness as well as our shared goal of creating a brighter future for the next generation have always made us stronger.

Happy Independence Day.