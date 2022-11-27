Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion | Columns
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Hallmark of the holidays: New movies to spread Christmas cheer

Hallmark has 40 new original holiday movies this year, mixed with favorites from years past for a full slate of films through the rest of the year.

A TV with the Hallmark channel on it in the background and a Hallmark shirt and a beverage in front.
Hallmark's 40 new holiday movies, alongside dozens of old favorites, are the perfect way to get into the Christmas spirit.
Theresa Bourke / Brainerd Dispatch
Theresa Bourke
By Theresa Bourke
November 27, 2022 02:00 PM
It’s my favorite time of year.

Festive music, lights and decorations everywhere, and gorgeous snow blanketing the world in a shimmery white coat. Peppermint mochas while shopping for loved ones, cozy sweaters and warm, fuzzy socks, big family gatherings full of love and laughter.

And of course, the movies. Before moving out on my own, my mom and I used to spend all holiday season watching as many Christmas movies as we could. “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Elf,” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” continue to be some of our favorites.

But another time-honored holiday tradition is Hallmark Channel. With new original movies every year, we like to soak up the wholesome Christmas cheer. I know the storylines are repetitive, the outcomes are predictable and the characters are all versions of various movie tropes but there’s just something about the quaint, snowy small towns; the festive-colored outfits and the abundance of Christmas spirit that keep me coming back to the flicks year after year.

Hallmark has 40 new original holiday movies this year, mixed with favorites from years past for a full slate of films through the rest of the year. I gave myself permission to watch a few of them a little early, with the guise of reviewing them for readers.

So here are snippets of just a tenth of Hallmark’s newest additions. Happy Hallmarking!

‘Noel Next Door’

Two failed blind dates, an arrogant ex-husband, a well-meaning kid and a grinchy neighbor combine for a story of unexpected occurrences and surprise twists for the main characters.

Noelle is a single mom, played by Natalie Hall, who focuses all her attention on her son, Henry, and her job at a diner.

When the downcast Jeremy Geer, played by Corey Sevier, walks into the diner one day, Noelle has no idea he’s also the mean-spirited guy down the street who stole her son’s soccer ball, threatened his pet rabbit and insisted the neighborhood association take down its big Christmas tree. The two get rather cozy before realizing they each happen to be the neighbor the other one is complaining about.

In classic Hallmark fashion, a big fight near the end of the movie threatens the couple’s chances of furthering their relationship. But when Noelle learns why the Christmas season puts Jeremy in such a bad mood, and Jeremy realizes he can’t be mad at the world forever, the two manage to put their differences aside.

‘We Wish You a Married Christmas’

I prefer Hallmark movies where the couple isn’t together at the beginning — maybe they’re just friends, maybe they absolutely hate each other, or maybe they haven’t even met. But for a movie where the couple was already together at the beginning, this one was enjoyable.

Becca and Robbie, portrayed by Marisol Nichols and Kristoffer Polaha, aren’t quite experiencing marital bliss.

Not having had a real conversation in months, the couple finds themselves in marriage counseling, trying to get things back on track. Their counselor suggests they take a little getaway before Christmas comes, so they pack up their dog and head out to the small town of Gracious, Vermont, population 513.

The trip starts out rocky, to say the least, and just when they decide to call it quits and head home, they find a large tree ornament has mysteriously fallen on their car, shattering the windshield. Estimated time to fix it? Maybe a week or so.

So they’ve got to make the best of their stay. They hang out with alpacas, do some Christmas baking and even sing a few carols. Oddly enough, the quirky owners of the inn they’re staying at seem to need a lot of help this year that involves two people working closely together. Strange, huh?

Well it turns out that a little Christmas magic is really all they needed to rekindle the love that never actually left.

‘My Grown-up Christmas List’

If you’re attempting to watch all the year’s new Hallmark movies but find yourself short on time, this is one you can skip without worry.

I know Hallmark movies aren’t exactly known for their stellar storylines or top-notch acting, but for me, this one was just bad, even by cheesy Hallmark standards.

Let me set the scene. Taylor Nichols, played by Kayla Wallace, goes to her hometown for Christmas. It’s the first time she’s been back since her mom died on Christmas Eve two years ago. She’s completely lost her Christmas spirit, so it’s a good thing she runs into Santa Claus on the street. Obviously the man playing Santa, played by Kevin McGarry, will go on to be the love interest. They chat, and he gives her a candy cane. They meet again later that night when she goes out for a late night stroll, and she finally sees him without the Santa suit.

Fast forward to next Christmas, and Taylor is back again, helping out her grandfather at his store. And who should stroll in but Luke (aka Santa)? The two get talking again, and Luke asks her out. Taylor soon learns that Luke is in the military and is getting ready for a year-long deployment in a remote part of eastern Europe. They spend a week together before deciding to try to make a long distance relationship work while he’s gone.

Fast forward to next Christmas, and the two have stayed in touch all year, growing their relationship through video calls. But tragically, Luke gets stranded at the base and can’t make it home for Christmas like he planned. So what does he do? He proposes to Taylor over video chat. I get that he’s deployed, and the weather messed up his plans, but video chat for a proposal? That’s a no from me, as is the fact that he and Taylor have only spent a week of their lives in the same place, and he’s already proposing. But maybe that’s just me.

Fast forward to next Christmas, the love birds are planning their Christmas wedding. Luke surprises Taylor with an early return home, only to be called back to his European base when some of his comrades go missing on a training mission.

I won’t completely spoil the ending if there are people who still want to watch. I’ll just say the dialogue wasn’t great, the storyline was ridiculous and the characters just felt a little too fake for my liking.

‘We Need a Little Christmas’

The films on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries are typically a little more sappy than those on their sister channel. I don’t always pay close attention to which channel I’m recording them from, but perhaps I should in the future, now knowing that I could unexpectedly find myself crying in the first few minutes.

Unlike the traditional Hallmark movies I’m used to, “We Need a Little Christmas” focused more on friendship and family than on finding true love. Mild spoiler alert: There isn’t even a kiss.

Erica Durance plays Julie, a single mother navigating the holidays for the first time since her husband died. Juggling the business they started together while trying to make son Gavin’s Christmas as normal as possible proves to be much more difficult than Julie anticipated.

Luckily, though, new neighbor Irene steps in to help the mother and son get acclimated to their new life. Played by Lynn Whitfield, Irene has a background of heart-breaking loss herself and knows just what Julie and Gavin need.

But it wouldn’t be a true Hallmark movie without a little bit of a love story, right? When Julie is depressed about losing a client and in dire need of a caffeine boost, she wanders into Peter’s restaurant, and the two have an instant connection. Peter, played by Patrick Sabongui, hires Julie to remodel her restaurant and enlists her expertise as a mother to help him shop for an upcoming toy drive. Though Julie doesn’t think she’s ready to enter the dating scene quite yet, she finds friendship and comfort in Peter and comes to realize she can be happy again.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa.

Related Topics: CHRISTMASMOVIES
Theresa Bourke
By Theresa Bourke
Theresa Bourke started working at the Dispatch in July 2018, covering Brainerd city government and area education, including Brainerd Public Schools and Central Lakes College.
