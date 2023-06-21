Midweek Motivator: Airport hydration station helps travelers, environment

Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport applied for a Crow Wing County Energized Statewide Health Improvement Partnership Award in 2023 to retrofit the hydration station beyond the security checkpoint with a bottle filler.

Many passengers bring reusable water bottles through security to stay hydrated, reduce their footprint or to save on costly refreshments during their travels. Water bottle refill stations encourage people to drink more water and promote healthy choices for all. Travel dehydration can occur due to fluctuating humidity levels during flight. Therefore, it’s encouraged to drink water before, during and after a flight. For those who suffer from motion sickness, water can assist in alleviating the associated symptoms.

By choosing to refill a water bottle, passengers can avoid buying a single use plastic water bottle at the airport. This new feature of the hydration station will help reduce the 80% of plastic water bottles that end up in landfills. It is also no secret that traveling can get expensive and purchasing a bottle of water while traveling should not need to put a dent in someone’s pocket or their vacation fund.

The better option is to purchase one reusable bottle and save repeatedly. Bottle fillers create a hands-free option and give the users peace of mind knowing their water is safe to drink. After the pandemic, the need to have hands free options rose, as well as the airport’s passenger enplanements. Bottle fillers are a touchless option to avoid the spread of environmental germs. The motion sensor on the bottle filler means one less vessel that bacteria can be transferred through.

The airport’s terminal was remodeled in 2012 to increase the space capacity for increasing passenger enplanements. The water fountains originally installed in the secured area portion of the terminal only allowed passengers to refill their reusable water bottles by pushing the activation bar that dispenses water through the spout and lacked a touchless component.

Drink service is not available on the short flight to Minneapolis and potable water on board the aircraft is not the best option. As a result, families are encouraged to pack reusable water bottles in their carry-on luggage that they can fill after clearing security and use to stay hydrated during their flight and the rest of their trip.

Airport Maintenance staff installed the retrofit kit in May and has since been available to airport staff, the Transportation Security Administration, airline and passengers to use. The bottle refill station has saved 230 plastic water bottles thus far with many more to come. The airport would like to eventually retrofit the other water fountain in the terminal so that airport users may have access to a bottle filling station while waiting for the security checkpoint to open or for those waiting to greet their family members flying into Brainerd Airport. The airport is very grateful to Crow Wing County Energized for the opportunity to improve the terminal and present a healthy refreshment choice for passengers.

Crow Wing Energized is a grassroots movement dedicated to improving the health and wellness of Crow Wing County residents through a focus on Healthy Choices, Mental Fitness, Workplace Wellness, and Community Connections. For more information about free resources, volunteering, classes and events, go to https://crowwingenergized.org

