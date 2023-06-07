Midweek Motivator: Cuyuna Range Farmers Market brings together families

CROSBY — We are hopeful the weekly Cuyuna Range Farmers Market 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays at Main Street Plaza at the corner of Cross Avenue and Main Street in Crosby has become and will continue to be a focus for families to bring their children and friends to experience local crafts, artisans and farmers that strive to make the four-hour experience something to look forward to on any given Saturday throughout the summer.

Our continued greatest achievement has been our POP Club. This program touches upwards of 250 kids each year and continues to evolve in content and appreciation for the program.

The Power of Produce Club provides a fun opportunity for children and parents to engage in the local food system through conversations directly with farmers, educational games demonstrations and exposure to new fruits and vegetables. In addition to participating in educational activities, POP Club empowers kids with $2 vouchers to spend at the market, allowing them to make their own shopping decisions at the market. This incentive provides an effective way for children to engage in the local food system through conversations with farmers, buying local and understanding the importance of healthy food choices. The POP Club has brought together families and farmers around fresh produce and healthy eating choices at this farmers market.

The program’s mission is three-fold:



Empower children to make healthy food choices. Strengthen and sustain healthy communities through supporting farmers and cultivating future farmers market supporters. Expand farmers markets into a place where children can try new foods and learn about healthy eating.

POP Club engages children at farmers markets and empowers them to make healthful food choices. It aims to:

ADVERTISEMENT

Increase family participation at farmers markets.

Increase vendor revenue.

Build healthier communities.

Together with our numerous community partners the market can offer several additional venues including local live musician performances, Community Pie Social, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program/Electronic Benefits Transfer distribution site, Seniors Day Out-Heartwood and Harvest Dinner-Immanuel Lutheran.

We are so proud of the 28 committed vendors for all their hard work and great personalities that make the market what it is today. Please make sure you mark your calendars for Saturdays!

Shayne Johnson is Cuyuna Range Farmers Market manager and can be reached at wezshayne@hotmail.com .