99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Columns

Midweek Motivator: Cuyuna Range Farmers Market brings together families

Our continued greatest achievement has been our POP Club. This program touches upwards of 250 kids each year and continues to evolve in content and appreciation for the program.

The Cuyuna Range Farmers Market in Crosby.
The Cuyuna Range Farmers Market, located at Cross Avenue and Main Street in Crosby, is open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays.
Contributed / Cuyuna Range Farmers Market
By Shayne Johnson | Cuyuna Range Farmers Market
Today at 8:57 AM

CROSBY — We are hopeful the weekly Cuyuna Range Farmers Market 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays at Main Street Plaza at the corner of Cross Avenue and Main Street in Crosby has become and will continue to be a focus for families to bring their children and friends to experience local crafts, artisans and farmers that strive to make the four-hour experience something to look forward to on any given Saturday throughout the summer.

Our continued greatest achievement has been our POP Club. This program touches upwards of 250 kids each year and continues to evolve in content and appreciation for the program.

The Power of Produce Club provides a fun opportunity for children and parents to engage in the local food system through conversations directly with farmers, educational games demonstrations and exposure to new fruits and vegetables. In addition to participating in educational activities, POP Club empowers kids with $2 vouchers to spend at the market, allowing them to make their own shopping decisions at the market. This incentive provides an effective way for children to engage in the local food system through conversations with farmers, buying local and understanding the importance of healthy food choices. The POP Club has brought together families and farmers around fresh produce and healthy eating choices at this farmers market.

The program’s mission is three-fold:

  1. Empower children to make healthy food choices. 
  2. Strengthen and sustain healthy communities through supporting farmers and cultivating future farmers market supporters.
  3. Expand farmers markets into a place where children can try new foods and learn about healthy eating.  

POP Club engages children at farmers markets and empowers them to make healthful food choices. It aims to:

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Increase family participation at farmers markets.
  • Increase vendor revenue.
  • Build healthier communities.

Together with our numerous community partners the market can offer several additional venues including local live musician performances, Community Pie Social, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program/Electronic Benefits Transfer distribution site, Seniors Day Out-Heartwood and Harvest Dinner-Immanuel Lutheran.

We are so proud of the 28 committed vendors for all their hard work and great personalities that make the market what it is today. Please make sure you mark your calendars for Saturdays!

Shayne Johnson is Cuyuna Range Farmers Market manager and can be reached at wezshayne@hotmail.com .

What To Read Next
060623-CO-weekly-reports-BWCAW.jpg
Northland Outdoors
CO Reports: Area officers work details in Boundary Waters
June 06, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Joe Albert, Communications coordinator | Division of Enforcement | MN DNR
060523-glenn-mollette-stuff.jpg
Columns
MOLLETTE: Enjoy your stuff
June 05, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Dr. Glenn Mollette
IMG_2748.jpeg
Columns
The evolution of a garden
June 05, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Jenny Schlecht
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
People check out the new Lyman P. White Park on the grand opening Saturday, June 3, 2023, along East River Road in Brainerd.
Local
Brainerd’s newest park is open
June 06, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Joe Haeg
Sports
NFL: Browns add 2 players, cut former Warrior Joe Haeg
June 06, 2023 03:39 PM
 · 
By  Dan Labbe cleveland.com
Brained Warrior Josie Kappes swings at the ball.
Prep
Warriors Athlete of Week: Warriors’ Kappes caps off career in style
June 07, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
prm-2023-best-of-contest.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Nominate your favs starting June 1, for the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes Contest!
May 31, 2023 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal