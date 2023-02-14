Midweek Motivator: Make random acts of kindness a part of your day

Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, is the national Random Acts of Kindness Day.

The Smile Advocates at Smiles for Jake are encouraging all of you to make random acts of kindness part of your day.

Kindness is being helpful, generous, loving, respectful and considerate to others without expecting anything in return. We all can be nice, look out for each other and be generous with our abilities. Kindness does not have to cost money and can be as easy as extending a smile to a stranger. Kindness is simple. What if a simple act of kindness or expression of concern could save a life?

Studies by the Mayo Clinic show that kindness is good for the body and mind. It increases self-esteem and improves mood. Kindness has shown that it can help decrease blood pressure, anxiety, stress and help to live a longer and healthier life.

Kindness can also change your brain through your neurotransmitters that allow you to feel pleasure and well-being.

Here are Random Acts of Kindness ideas

Open doors for others,

Acknowledge someone who deserves praise,

Share your favorite song with someone,

Text someone a positive message,

Pick up litter,

Donate blood,

Be a good listener,

Visit your neighbor,

Send a thank you note,

Start a gratitude journal,

Leave an extra big tip,

Give an unexpected gift,

Support locally owned businesses,

Have a judgment free day.

We encourage you on Feb. 17 to share your Random Acts of Kindness with us on our social media by tagging Smiles for Jake in your posts or sending us your photos through our website at www.smilesforjake.org .

