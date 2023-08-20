SCORE column: So how does one achieve employee engagement?

As a SCORE mentor, my goal is to help entrepreneurs start a business or, for those already in business, to help them solve issues that are causing stress and keeping them from reaching their goals.

The starting point of the relationship with the client for me is to understand their dream of where they want the organization to be and what the culture of the organization is. I define culture as “who are we and how do we work together.” The “we” includes anybody with whom we are in contact, but focuses basically on employees, customers, and suppliers.

The culture already exists, the owner set it right at the start. The question is how good or bad is the culture. For me, a good culture is a system that engages the full talents of the employees, so the organization becomes the employer or supplier of choice in the served market.

Gallup’s statistics show that an organization with high employee engagement is better able to handle difficult times, and is more profitable, more successful in growing the company, and has less employee turnover. Gallup does a lot of research on culture and employee engagement. You might find their data helpful, go to www.Gallup.com and search “The relationship between engagement at work and organizational outcomes: 2020 Q12”.

So how does one achieve employee engagement?

A good starting point is to put in writing your value statement. Define how the group will treat and respect each other. In all my years of mentoring, I have not encountered a business owner that is not a decent person. They are all different but it’s not “all about and for me.”

Dealing with difficult employees is an issue and stressful for so many business owners. I submit some issues are easy. An employee who lies or steals, is a safety risk, has high absenteeism or a poor performer, even with extra training, or is disruptive, should be terminated.

Other things are not so easy. Personal or family issues that affect performance are not uncommon. How far do you go with employees? I have found facing the issues and setting goals helps. There must be defined limits with the employee taking responsibility for the timely solution. It’s not easy but necessary, other employees and the company performance have priority.

Employees want to know the ground rules and WIIFM (what’s in it for me). Studies have shown that employees want more than a fair wage. They want to belong, be appreciated, challenged to grow, feel good about what they are doing, and have fun.

Achieving those results requires setting expectations and good communications. Put your business plan in writing, if you are uncomfortable with numbers, use percentages when talking to the team. For example, the company will grow in sales 10% a year, have a profit improvement program of 5% a year and will invest 40% of after tax profits back into the company.

On a more personal level set quality and production targets for each employee, do six month performance appraisals with set improvement goals. Finally, walk the plant and office and get to know and show appreciation for each employee. Have your managers learn to coach rather than direct.

A final point is that you should accept that you are the leader of the company and learn to overcome the natural fears that being a leader creates. Building a network of resources from which to learn will be a real plus.

SCORE has so much to offer to startups and small business owners at no cost. There are other groups that also offer great advice for free.

In closure and practicing transparency, a confession. I chose this month’s topic because of an interface I had recently with the manager of a client. The manager admitted he made a commitment to achieve certain key results this year because he knew that was what the owner wanted and not what he believed could be done. That was so contrary to the culture of that company that it shocked me.There’s work that needs to be done there. I’ve known, learned and experienced too often in my career the impact of a poor culture in a business. I also know things can be corrected. Perhaps an audit of your company’s culture is in order.

