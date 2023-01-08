SCORE Column: Management style has a big impact

In the past few months, I have shared thoughts on steps to improve the performance of a company.

It’s time to look at the management style of the owner, which has a big impact on the results. Most of the entrepreneurs with whom I have worked want to grow their company and at some future time transition out of a healthy company and securing a strong financial base for themselves.

Others want to stay small, be successful and at some later date sell the business. Both options are OK. As a SCORE mentor, I concentrate on helping the entrepreneur develop their skills and move through the stages of being the entrepreneur, becoming a manager and finally the leader of the company.

Let’s define the terms.



Entrepreneur. These people have a dream of owning a business and making a difference in the marketplace. They are risk takers, start a business and are fully committed to live that dream. They are fully engaged in the day-to-day operations, have a vision of where they want to go and make all key decisions.

Manager. An entrepreneur becomes a manager when the company grows to a point where additional help is required. The owner is still heavily involved in the day-to-day activities and makes key decisions and implements changes. As a manager, the owner still has the vision and sets the company culture. There are four basic functions of Management.

Planning — setting goals and making decisions to achieve those goals. Organizing — acquiring and coordinating the resources to achieve the plan. People and assets — motivating the employees to achieve those goals. Controlling — monitoring results and making changes based on those results.

Leader. As time passes and the company continues to grow, the manager has a choice to make. Does it make sense to still stay heavily involved in the operations or is it time to learn to be the business leader. For most of us, that’s a hard decision and requires the risk of letting go of day-to-day operations and building a team to run your company. That’s a whole different world for you and the employees. There is a high probability that some or many key people will leave. They will leave because they are not trained or comfortable making key decisions and being held responsible for the results. Your world will change too. The company will become more open, and you will have to be more open and visible. That can be scary, but truth be told, the employees already have a good read on you and how the company is doing. Also, you don’t have to show the financials or what you do with the profit.

As the leader, you will still be responsible for developing, and now sharing, the vision of what you want to have the company look like in three to five years, spelling out the mission of the company i.e. why we are in business and why we need to be better than the competition and finally, the corporate values under which we all will operate both inside and outside of the company.

You’ll need a strategic business plan developed with your key people that identifies key result indicators that are measurable, and that are assigned to the right person on the team. The key result indicators should have milestones to reach, a time for completion and the measurable results for making it happen. By becoming the leader of the organization, you become the developer of the future leaders, the person that keeps the team on track and the cheer leader for high achievers.

You can ask, is it worth the struggle to become a good leader. Here are three good reasons to say yes.



Having a trained and committed team has a multiplying effect on maximizing revenue and income.

Having a functioning team reduces the impact of your not being available or the loss of a key player.

Having a functioning team running the company using your capital adds to the value of the company to potential buyers.

As we go into 2023, why not make a commitment to become a better leader so you increase the odds of realizing what you deserve for your life’s hard work. Happy New Year and Best Wishes for 2023.

SCORE is here to help. Reach SCORE at score.org; richard.jordan@scorevolunteer.org or 218-251-4413

