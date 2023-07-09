SCORE column: What does a business need to survive?

Is having your own business worth it?

We recently visited our son and as part of the trip we visited a new restaurant just started by a friend of his. The place looked great, the food was very good, and the staff was well trained and friendly.

The owner shared some of his challenges in the startup. He also reported they are on budget and cash flow is positive. It was a fun visit. My bet is that he will succeed. As we talked, the thought came, if this doesn’t work, will it be worth it. The fail rate of small businesses is horrendous.

Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that approximately 30% of new businesses failed during the first two years, 50% during the first five years, and 65% during the first 10 years. Only 25% of new businesses make it to 15 years or more.

It’s well documented that the top five reasons small businesses fail is poor cash flow management, losing control of finances, bad planning and structure, weak leadership (mostly lack of self-confidence and a total commitment to success) and lack of an implemented strategic marketing plan.

ADVERTISEMENT

These statistics are reliable; they’ve been developed by many organizations over the years and are consistent. Rather than focus on the 75% that didn’t make it over the long haul, our time will be better spent on the 25% that did develop a sustainable business.

More SCORE Columns







Keith Park of Funding Track wrote an article in 2019 that lists 10 reasons why businesses succeed. I like that article because it reflects what I learned running businesses for others and running my own business and is consistent with what I’ve experienced as a SCORE mentor. Let me summarize the highlights of that article and what I have learned:



Every organization needs a leader. That leader needs to have a vision, mission and culture that is understood by employees and guides them in the day-to-day operations. The leader must be dedicated to success and be demanding to reach goals.

You must have a marketing strategy to continuously develop customers. This strategy must be developed through sound research and using current technology to get you to your potential customers fast. Statistics show that over 75% of buyers search the internet before contacting a vendor.

You need a written business plan; this is where most entrepreneurs fall short and it’s easy to understand why. Their professional background wasn’t in management and leading staff. The plan is your baseline from which to measure results.

You need to know and understand your financial statements. Cash flow is critical, as is knowing where and why you are off target. Often, we see too high an investment in inventory, accounts receivable and capital expenditures. Experts in manufacturing will tell you the annual cost of carrying inventory is about 25% of the investment due to factors such as waste, damage, products that are no longer used, insurance, space cost and handling costs of moving the items in and out of inventory.

You need to have a solid group of employees. Hire the right talent and get rid quickly of those who cannot do the job, are troublemakers, are unsafe to themselves and others. Clearing out the wrong employees is put off too long by many small business owners.

Starting and growing a business requires constant personal growth. There is a need to find and use resources to help you be comfortable in areas in which you are weakest. It’s out there; find it.

Execution. I think Keith Park does a wonderful summation here, “Arguably this is the most important difference between a business that succeeds and one that doesn’t. Every business leader can have a great idea. Planning, strategy, goals, vision are all vital. But if you don’t put them into action, then quite simply, you don’t have a business. Knowing how to execute plans sets successful businesses apart.”

Contributed

So, is it worth it? Most people don’t start a business to get rich. Being your own boss, expanding a successful part-time business to full-time employment, supporting social/charitable programs that mean a lot to you, or a legacy for your family are some of the reasons people state. Making a profit is surely important, because without a profit it’s all for nothing. My answer is YES, so is Les’ and I’ve talked to many small business owners, living your dream, win or lose, makes the trip worth it. Go climb your mountain.

To your success. SCORE is here to help.

Go to www.score.org , richard.jordan@scorevolunteer.org , or 218-251-4413.

As a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration, SCORE - which offers free business mentoring and education -- notes the organization has helped more than 11 million entrepreneurs through mentoring, workshops and educational resources since 1964. The nonprofit SCORE was previously known as the Service Corps of Retired Executives.

