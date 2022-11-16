Sheriff’s Corner: 9 tips to keep your home safe while on vacation

Fall and winter seasons find many homes and properties vacant in our area while people travel to warmer climates or other places to see family and friends for the Holidays.

As part of your winter, vacation or holiday travel plans, take a little time to have peace of mind by keeping your home protected. Whether you are a homeowner or renter, here are 9 holiday home safety tips to protect your property while on vacation.

Check window and door locks

This may be obvious, but you would be surprised how many homeowners don't follow this simple rule. When something breaks around the house, it frequently is put on the To-Do list. It could take months to make the repair, and too often, those broken locks never get fixed at all. Before you leave for your travels, do a sweep of the house and fix any broken, rusty or unsecure locks to ensure that your windows and doors are not easy entry points for criminals.

Maintain a presence

Burglars usually check their targets before they strike. They circle neighborhoods looking to see which homes are currently occupied and which are vacant. When they notice a home where there has not been activity for a while, this becomes their next hit. Have someone go into the house and turn on lights occasionally. You can also set a timer to have the lights go on or off at a certain hour, though this may be less effective for longer trips since criminals start to notice a pattern. Ask a neighbor to keep your doormat clear of any advertisements or packages. Before you leave, mow the lawn and clean up the place. If you are going for an extended period, have someone plow the driveway and clear the snow away. Do not leave things out on the lawn, or other items that clearly indicate that you have not been around for a while.

Install a home monitoring system

Every home should have a reliable home security system installed. Look for a few features, including:



Full monitoring service: This ensures that professionals are watching out for your home 24/7 and ready to act the moment you need them.

Cameras: There are many different types of home security cameras for various functions including wired or wireless and Wi-Fi or hard drive/dvr storage.

Connectivity: With smart home devices on the rise, it is a great idea to have your home security system connected so you can mimic an active home. You can control the alarm system remotely, watch live HD video feeds from around your home and even control smart devices via phone apps. There are many service providers that offer these systems installed as well as do it yourself systems depending on your technical and skill levels.

Have someone check up on the house

Even with all these precautions in place; it is a good idea to have a friend check in on the place occasionally. They can check that there are not any leaks, utility problems, electrical shortages, etc.

Skip the social media

This is a major security breach that security experts are talking about a lot lately. With the modern world living most of their lives attached to a device and in full living color across social media sites, it is easy to find out what people are doing and where they are. Keeping off social media while you are away is a good idea. Consider keeping the whole trip to yourself until you have returned safely. Sometimes, less is more.

Bring in the spare key

Many people keep a spare key in an inconspicuous place. This way, if they are locked out of the house or they need to let a friend or neighbor in while they're not around, they don't have any issues. This is not the best idea in terms of safety in general, but when you are away, it is an open invitation for burglars to help themselves. Take in the spare key, or better yet, get rid of it altogether.

Invest in sensor lights

Sensor lights are a great idea for deterring burglars and keeping your property safe at all times. The lights are triggered by movement, and no criminal wants to be in the spotlight. Keep your home flooded with light even when you’re not around for added protection. Many home security systems come with sensor lights as part of their package. When comparing brands, look for one with the feature to do both.

Read the fine print

It is always smart to look at your contracts before and after you sign. When you are going away, it is also a good idea to read your homeowners' insurance policy to see what is covered in case of a break-in. This way, you will be prepared if the unfortunate does end up happening.

Eliminate easy access

It is a good idea to remove any items that a burglar could use to climb up and into your home. Garden furniture, trash cans, benches and more can all be dragged over to a higher window that is unprotected for direct access into your home. Put these items inside or chain them up, so they cannot be moved around.

We want you and your property to be safe and secure at all times, but especially during the busy holiday seasons. If you are planning to be gone for an extended period of time, you can notify our office for extra patrol and house watch services. By providing information to our Dispatch Center, your property can be added to a list of extra patrol properties, which includes contact information in the event of an emergency at your property. You can contact our Dispatch Center at 218-547-1424 to request to be on this extra patrol/house watch list.

If you have specific questions that you would like answered in this column or in person, please feel free to contact me anytime using one of the following methods: By email at tom.burch@co.cass.mn.us ; by phone at 218-547-1424 or 800-450-2677; or by mail or in person at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, 303 Minnesota Ave. W, P.O. Box 1119, Walker, MN, 56484.