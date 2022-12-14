Sheriff’s Corner: A farewell from Sheriff Tom Burch to Cass County residents

This month marks our 144th monthly Sheriff Corner article and my final column as your sheriff. Monthly, over the past 12 years, we have covered a wide variety of topics and addressed questions that the readers have inquired about. With the support of our local media partners consistently publishing our articles monthly, we have reached numerous readers and have been able to share vital public safety and pertinent information for our readers, citizens and visitors of Cass County.

December 2022 marks the third term of my position as sheriff. I am extremely appreciative and thankful for your trust in allowing me to serve as sheriff. It has been an incredible honor and privilege and was never taken for granted. The relationship between the citizens, their elected sheriff and law enforcement officers is vital to public safety and our safe way of life, as we know it. The civil unrest around the country and our state occurs when the trust and respect for law enforcement no longer exists.

Law enforcement and public safety has changed drastically over the past 36 years of my career. Most notably, the wide variety of services and problem-solving skills that are needed to be effective law enforcement officers are very different and have expanded over the years. Ongoing training and education, including current standards, statutes and ever-changing society expectations, have become vital to our operations.

On a local level, the population in Cass County has exploded both with full-time residents and tourists, creating an increase in a variety of calls for service, including recreational resources and opportunities that our area has to offer.

We have been extremely fortunate to have the support and funding from both state/federal grants and local sources to stay current with equipment and fleet needs, allowing us to be able to respond to these challenges.

Most recently, working through a global pandemic and still being able to continue services, through modified procedures, tested all our operations and staff. We were able to overcome these challenges and continue to deliver public safety services to our communities.

Technology continues to aid us with our daily operations and we use the best options for our operation and our budget. Starting my career in law enforcement before cellular phones and hit or miss (mostly miss) radio signal technology has changed the way we operate. Through the work of many people, we utilize a modern 800MHZ radio system, which allows clear communications locally and statewide across many platforms. We utilize a modern CAD (computer-aided dispatch) records management and 911 system, which enables us to get you the assistance and resources in an emergency very efficiently and can map 911 cellular callers accurately. Text to 911 has been added to enable users to text messages when it is not safe, or they are not able to call.

Under my direction, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office was one of the first law enforcement agencies within Minnesota to utilize a body-worn camera system. This system interlinks with multiple systems, which creates a safer environment for law enforcement officers and the public. It also provides recorded evidence for a more efficient avenue through the criminal justice system, saving taxpayer dollars.

Our detention center has undergone updates to modern controls and camera systems to include body scan imaging. The courthouse complex is now greeted by a screen station manned by deputies to ensure safety of the visiting public and staff while doing business at the courthouse. Our squad cars operate daily with modern technology allowing deputies an office in the field and the ability to stay on patrol within their communities.

Our volunteer initiatives and partnerships with organizations that support our mission is vital to our operations. These include TRIAD, chaplaincy, ATV search and rescue groups, area fire departments and first responders.

The ongoing successful work of the sheriff’s office is possible because of its professional and dedicated staff in all divisions and our partnerships with our communities, many volunteer groups and initiatives throughout the county. Public safety creates daily ongoing challenges and changes facing our profession. I continue to be very proud of the standards being set and the outstanding work being done daily by every member of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. It is very important to note that not all this work is visible; there are numerous duties happening behind the scenes by support staff, dispatchers, office staff and detention center staff to make our office function.

I am proud to have consistently worked to bring positive, innovative, and responsible public safety services to the county while working with an amazing team that remains aligned with this vision. Our relationship with the Cass County Board of Commissioners, Citizens Budget Committee, Cass County Administrator’s Office, Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe and other county departments, municipalities and townships throughout Cass County has allowed us to successfully deliver efficient and effective public safety services throughout the county and respond to the ever-changing needs of our citizens and visitors.

In closing, I am very appreciative of the support that you have given me and our office. I am confident that this level of service and trust with our communities will continue for years to come.

The sheriff’s office is truly the “Keepers of the County.”

If you have specific questions that you would like answered in this column or in person, please feel free to contact me anytime using one of the following methods: By email at tom.burch@co.cass.mn.us ; by phone at 218-547-1424 or 800-450-2677; or by mail or in person at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, 303 Minnesota Ave. W, P.O. Box 1119, Walker, MN, 56484.