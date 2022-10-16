Sheriff’s Corner: There are resources for those living in fear of domestic violence

The month of October has been identified as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Minnesota and several other states. It is estimated that one in four women will be the victim of domestic violence at some point in her lifetime, and one in seven men. Domestic Violence does not discriminate and is present in all areas, communities and walks of life.

Minnesota law defines domestic abuse as physical harm; bodily injury or assault; or the infliction of fear of imminent physical harm, bodily injury or assault when done by a family or household member. Terroristic threats, criminal sexual conduct and interference with an emergency call are also forms of domestic abuse when they are committed by a family or household member.

Cass County has some excellent resources for victims of domestic abuse including:

Family Safety Network of Cass County provides assistance and support to victims of domestic violence throughout Cass County and portions of the Leech Lake Reservation. The Family Safety Network of Cass County staff advocates, as well as their trained volunteer advocates, respond to crisis calls 24-hours a day, seven days a week. Family Safety Network of Cass County reports that within the last year they have provided help to 806 families. Family Safety Network of Cass County made this service a priority several years ago when, along with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, a policy was drafted and implemented that requires officers responding to calls for service that involve domestic assaults — both physical and verbal — to contact the on-call Family Safety Network of Cass County advocates. In addition to contacting the Family Safety Network of Cass County office, Deputies provide crime victims with a crime victim’s service card, which has information about victim rights, including contact information and phone numbers for further assistance as they follow their case through the legal process. The victims can choose if they want follow-up from the Family Safety Network of Cass County office or they can contact them at a later time if they have questions about the process.

Visit http://www.familysafetynetwork.net for more information.

Support Within Reach is another group that is active in Cass and surrounding counties. Support Within Reach supports everyone who is affected by sexual violence. They are a resource for victims and survivors of sexual violence in any form. Support Within Reach also offers support to friends and family of survivors and other concerned persons. Support Within Reach exists for those who have felt the impact of sexual violence in their lives. They have the expertise to help victims heal and become survivors.

Support Within Reach website states they:



Provide trained advocates for survivors.

Offer prevention education to aid in the protection of women, children, and men from sexual violence.

Assure that survivors of sexual violence are treated with dignity and respect.

Empower individuals and communities through information, knowledge, and the services available to survivors and those who care about them.

Support Within Reach works to create a society that is free of violence through leadership, action, and mentoring that is responsive to the needs of the community we serve. They believe that sexism, racism, homophobia, classism, oppression of people with disabilities, religious oppression, and ageism are among the root causes of violence.

Through their cooperative work, Support Within Reach is committed to challenging practices, policies and institutions, which promote systems of oppression. They develop and nurture relationships with collaborating agencies, allowing them to understand their role within the system along with their strengths and limitations. As a result, they are better able to assist their clients in navigating complex systems which would otherwise inhibit their understanding and healing.

Visit http://www.supportwithinreach.org for more information.

Crisis Line and Referral Service was established in 1988 in response to the significant number of teen suicides and suicide attempts. Today, and tens of thousands of calls later, they have grown into a crisis line that assists people of all age groups and from all walks of life. Their mission is to provide confidential and anonymous telephone support to people in distress and crisis, and to serve as a lifeline for positive change by connecting their clients to area resources and to give support and encouragement.

Visit https://crisislineandreferralservice.org for more information.

Cass County Crime Victim Services is a grant-funded from the county attorney's office and assists general crime victims. This refers to but is not limited to victims of assault, robbery, burglary, theft, homicide, DWI vehicular homicide or injury, arson, criminal damage to property, and bias/hate crimes. Support services include crisis intervention, reassurance and support, Information regarding the rights of victims, referral to other agencies or sources of assistance, help completing restraining/harassment orders and transportation for court related appointments.

Visit https://www.casscountymn.gov/1227/Crime-Victim-Services for more information.

We are fortunate to have partnerships with these agencies in providing crime victim support and advocacy to all residents within Cass County. Their work is an important tool in our delivery of law enforcement services and the criminal justice system in making our communities a safe place to live.

If you have specific questions that you would like answered in this column or in person, please feel free to contact me anytime using one of the following methods: By email at tom.burch@co.cass.mn.us ; by phone at 218-547-1424 or 800-450-2677; or by mail or in person at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, 303 Minnesota Ave. W, P.O. Box 1119, Walker, MN, 56484.