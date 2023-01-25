STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Opinion | Columns
Community contributions
We’re not getting any younger - practical tips for healthy aging

Crow Wing Energized Midweek Motivator: Practicing daily gratitude has been shown to improve memory, preserve youthfulness, prevent depression, and increase life expectancy!

A contented sleeping cat is on a blanket with balls of yarn
Studies show that following proper sleep habits and aiming for 7-9 ours of sleep each night regularly can improve sleep as effectively as a medication can — except without the negative side effects.
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dr. Hannah Salk ElsenpeterFamily medicine physician, Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s Crosby Clinic, for Crow Wing Energized
January 25, 2023 04:57 AM
There are many perks to aging, such as the culmination of a growing family or the joy of a well-earned retirement.

However, aging can also be associated with bothersome consequences, like difficulty sleeping and changes in memory. While these concerns can seem overwhelming, there are practical and effective ways to address them at home and improve overall health.

“Doctor, I just don’t sleep like I used to.” This is one of the most common worries I hear from patients in my clinic. Studies show that sleep quality does, in fact, decrease with age, sometimes leading to difficulties with falling asleep, staying asleep, or both. We call this “insomnia.”

Hannah Elsenpeter portrait
Dr. Hannah Salk Elsenpeter is a family medical physician at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, Crosby Clinic.
Contributed

While new or sudden insomnia should be evaluated by a medical professional, focusing on proper sleep habits at home can significantly improve the quality of sleep as one ages. Proper sleep habits include aiming for 7-9 hours of sleep each night, going to bed and waking up at the same time every day, eliminating the use of screens in the bedroom (TVs, cell phones), and avoiding naps and caffeine after the noon hour.

Studies show that following these sleep habits regularly can improve sleep as effectively as a medication can — except without the negative side effects!In addition to sleep concerns, many of my patients fear forgetfulness as they age. It should be noted that some degree of forgetfulness is normal with aging, such as forgetting the day of the week. However, the forgetfulness associated with dementia tends to be much more severe, such as getting lost in familiar places.

There are currently no medications or supplements that are proven to prevent dementia, so be wary of advertisements about supplements that claim to improve memory. There are, however, mental exercises that can be practiced to help sharpen the mind.

My favorite mental exercise is practicing daily gratitude; I often recommend this to patients, as it is easy to do and is a great way to end the day. Practicing daily gratitude includes writing down, perhaps in a journal, three very specific things you were grateful for at the end of your day, such as a good cup of coffee. Practicing daily gratitude has been shown to improve memory, preserve youthfulness, prevent depression, and increase life expectancy!

Following these tips on sleep and memory won’t actually stop the process of aging, but perhaps they’ll help you feel younger! And remember, if you have concerns about aging, talk to your doctor.

A board-certified family medicine physician, Dr. Elsenpeter practices at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s Crosby Clinic. Her special interests include obstetrics and women's health, dermatology with dermoscopy, pediatrics, and addiction medicine.

Crow Wing Energized is a grassroots movement dedicated to improving the health and wellness of Crow Wing County residents through a focus on Healthy Choices, Mental Fitness, Workplace Wellness and Community Connections. For more information about free resources, volunteering, classes and events, go to crowwingenergized.org/ . The Dispatch partners with Crow Wing Energized for a regular column to help motivate health and wellness in the community.

