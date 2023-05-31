Guest Opinion: Heintzeman’s voting record speaks for itself

In a recent Dispatch article concerning the bonding bill, Josh Heintzeman, who is the state representative for District 6B, claims to have secured needed funding for Brainerd’s wastewater treatment facility. Early in the session he did author a bill to secure this funding but then voted against both the bonding (HF 669) and the spending bill (HF 670) that provided these funds. These bills will also benefit Central Lakes College, as well as many families who will qualify for free tuition under the new program authorized in the Higher Education bill. A bill Representative Heintzeman also voted against. His voting record is very clear and can be checked on the MN Legislature site at https://www.leg.mn.gov/ . He has voted against bills that would lift children out of poverty, prevent homelessness, provide family and medical leave, provide funding for schools and nursing homes. He has rightly advocated all session long for more funding for nursing homes. However, when it came to the vote, he voted no.

Here is a partial list of the bills on which Representative Heintzeman voted no:

HF 2887, Transportation Finance Policy

HF 1938, Tax and Finance Policy

HF 669, Capital Investment Bonding

ADVERTISEMENT

HF 670, Capital Investment Spending

HF 782, Secure Choice Retirement Program

HF 2292, Early Childhood Education Bill

HF 2, Family and Medical Leave

HF 2497, Education Finance

HF 36, Worker Safety Requirement

HF 2073, Higher Education Bill

HF 197, Equal Rights Amendment

ADVERTISEMENT

HF 1999 Legacy Finance and Policy

HF 238, Children and Family Finance

HF 1234, Police Officers Disability Fund

HF 1, Pro Act

HF 2335, Housing Finance and Policy

HF 16, Banning Conversion Therapy

HF 146, Affirming Gender Health Care

HF 1656, Energy Grants to Establish Competitiveness

ADVERTISEMENT

HF 1440, Family Homelessness Prevention

HF 5, Free School Lunches

HF 4, Noncompliant Driver's licenses

HF 28, Right to Vote

HF 35, Tying State Forecast to Inflation

HF 7, Electric Energy Standards

HF 37, No Discrimination for Natural Hair

It’s understandable why he voted the way he did on reproductive rights and gender affirming care, as these are deeply held beliefs, but why would he vote against feeding kids, preventing youth homelessness, nursing home funding, catalytic converter theft, worker safety requirements, free tuition for low income families, secure retirements and the list goes on.

ADVERTISEMENT

He did vote yes on several bills. These were non-controversial and were passed unanimously. None of the bills he authored made it out of committee as they were not considered serious. Such as his bill to allow home school, charter school and non-public students to participate in public school activities. They already can by law. He introduced a bill to restrict the voting rights of Minnesotans and one that would only allow firearm owning members to introduce bills concerning gun safety.

In his latest newsletter to his constituents he stated that this was “the most extreme and partisan session in history.” His voting record would indicate that he was a large part of that, having been unwilling to compromise even on bills that would support his district. Representative Heintzeman also stated in his newsletter that, “Minnesotans deserve better from their elected officials.” He is very much right on that. It is hard to think of him as a representative when he does so little for those he was elected to represent.

Sally Boos is secretary of the Crow Wing County DFL