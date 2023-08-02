Guest Opinion: Let’s return chemical health counseling to the schools

Since retiring from providing chemical health counseling to various school districts, I occasionally run into a student I worked with in a group setting, or a teacher from one of the schools where I provided these services. In the last week I have encountered three students and one teacher who I know through my work in the schools. Was this merely a coincidence? As I walked along a shady segment of the Paul Bunyan Trail near my home a few days ago, I thought not.

These students and the teacher I encountered, and their families, benefited from these previous services available through the schools. Shouldn’t we be concerned that there are no longer any of these types of small groups and individual confidential services available to students or staff in the schools anymore? Some of the students have said that the support they received in these small groups really made a difference in their lives. Brainerd teachers have lamented to me regarding the lack of these services. Through chemical health group services, students were able to learn they were not alone while living in households where there was active alcohol and/or drug abuse. They received information about the disease of addiction, that it was not their fault. They and their families received referrals to resources in the community that enhanced their lives and made it easier to cope with the stress of addiction. Many of these young people were able to participate in Kinship Partners, Timber Bay after school groups and camps, and Alateen meetings. They could be referred to school Collaborative counselors and other mental health workers and staff in the schools as needed for additional support. Parents could attend Family Groups free of charge through the Focus Unit and follow-up with community Al-Anon meetings.

In a very short time, recreational marijuana will be available in our communities. Who is teaching children, especially those at greater risk because of genetics and environmental factors, the danger of drinking or drug use at an early age? Who is preparing them to understand the real danger of street drugs where there is no quality control, including those drugs laced with fentanyl? Who is helping them learn about the brain and how using mood-altering substances adversely affects learning, memory and cognition? These services are currently not available through mental health services in the schools. However, there are new programs in development through Northern Pines school contract services for Brainerd and Pequot Lakes that may involve chemical dependency specialists. I am excited to hear this. As a healthy, caring community we need to be concerned about our students’ mental health as it pertains to substance abuse and dependency. We need to find ways to support these students and strengthen their coping skills.

I hope that schools will discover ways to access monies to reinstate chemical health programs that will reinforce student resiliency. They can be vital to, not only students living with active chemical dependency or parental recovery, but also students struggling with early onset addiction. Who will intervene with them, make recommendations for abstinence from mood-altering substances, contract with the student regarding this abstinence plan, and evaluate or refer students and families when they need further services? We need to face the need, not look the other way, or think someone else will do the job, or wait for the problem to become more severe. Help should be immediate and available quickly. I do see that BLADE, a prevention program, is running in the schools. This program has some of the components of DARE, but also involves more agencies in the community who are assisting in the development of program services. This program is classroom-wide and community-based rather than targeting specialized groups such as students from chemically dependent families where parental permission is required for participation.

While communities ponder exactly how to implement the retailing of recreational marijuana, I hope and pray that legislators and Governor Walz will consider the necessity to earmark a portion of the profits from the sale of recreational marijuana for chemical health educational services in the schools along with student substance abuse intervention services. If this has not been considered, or is not being done, we need to contact our legislators and request this. Our state once pioneered the treatment of alcoholism and chemical dependency treatment. Let’s not let our legacy fall by the wayside.

Charmaine Donovan, a Brainerd resident, provided chemical health services for over 28 years primarily in Brainerd, Crosby-Ironton and Pequot Lakes, but also in Staples and Longville-Remer school districts. She also coordinated the Family Program at the FOCUS Unit for several years.