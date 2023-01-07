Reader Opinion: A resolution for improved education

As we enter the New Year many of us will be looking at making changes to improve ourselves and the world around us. For many those changes will include physical fitness, diet, organization or breaking a bad habit.

For some this New Year should include a goal to improve their education. For many students a traditional public school is not the best fit for them. The lakes area is full of great options for our young people to explore where they can learn best and fit in. We are fortunate to have some very good traditional public schools. We are however even more fortunate to have other options as well.

Central Lakes Adventure School in Pillager is one of those options. This unique program utilizes project based learning and experiential learning integrated into short classroom based programs to give students an innovative way of learning material. With six week sessions built on a theme, students and hands-on learning, the experiences are always fresh.

Studies show all people have a different way of learning best and it is important for each and everyone of us to find how we can tap into this model.

With the New Year perhaps it is time for you to help a young student in your life. Help them to find the way they learn best and look at some of the options available in the lakes area. Help that young person find a place for them to succeed.

Kenneth Toole

Baxter