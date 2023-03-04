Reader Opinion: A rushed vote

What a shock it was to read in Wednesday’s Brainerd Dispatch that our county commissioners not only believe they have the right to declare that state and federal laws do not apply to Crow Wing County, but also that they are willing to vote on controversial measures without the knowledge or input of the people who elected them. This act of blindsiding the public is not good government. This is exactly what the We The People group campaigned against. Is this really the image we want for our counties? Will this type of publicity encourage families to spend their vacations in this area? It seems very short sighted not to discuss the ramifications of this issue before rushing into a vote.

The tagline of the article “Board majority oppose future unconstitutional restrictions on firearms” implies that the Dispatch as well as some of the board members feel that they are qualified to interpret the Constitution and the intent of federal and state laws. The major bill before the senate (SF 1723) does nothing to prohibit gun ownership and does not violate the Second Amendment. This is clearly stated in the bill. I encourage the county commissioners and our state representative and senator to read the law with an open mind and consider the safety of their constituents. This bill and others may be read at www.leg.mn.gov .

Sally Boos

Baxter