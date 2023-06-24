Reader Opinion: A sad case
Joe Biden has had his paw in the cookie jar more than once with plenty of evidence and witnesses.
So the left has been trying to convict President Trump of a felony for more than seven years and two tries at impeachment. Can't make it stick but Joe Biden has had his paw in the cookie jar more than once with plenty of evidence and witnesses. Now corrupt FBI and DOJ probably won't prosecute when they know the case has credibility. Sad case for justice in the USA.
G. Boehmer
Brainerd
ADVERTISEMENT