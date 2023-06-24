Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Letters

Reader Opinion: A sad case

Joe Biden has had his paw in the cookie jar more than once with plenty of evidence and witnesses.

Opinion by G. Boehmer
Today at 11:27 AM

So the left has been trying to convict President Trump of a felony for more than seven years and two tries at impeachment. Can't make it stick but Joe Biden has had his paw in the cookie jar more than once with plenty of evidence and witnesses. Now corrupt FBI and DOJ probably won't prosecute when they know the case has credibility. Sad case for justice in the USA.

G. Boehmer

Brainerd

