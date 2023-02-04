99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion | Letters
Opinion
Reader Opinion: A tragedy

Those who stand by and do nothing about school shootings are the problem.

Opinion by Deb Halsted
February 04, 2023 12:37 PM
Our country changed when children were murdered in schools and no one from the so-called far right will do anything. Those who stand by and do nothing are the problem! How any of you with this mindset can look in the mirror is beyond my comprehension as a human being. I try not to hate, but by God so many people refusing to care about our children is a tragedy.

Deb Halsted

Baxter

