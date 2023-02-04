Reader Opinion: A tragedy
Those who stand by and do nothing about school shootings are the problem.
Our country changed when children were murdered in schools and no one from the so-called far right will do anything. Those who stand by and do nothing are the problem! How any of you with this mindset can look in the mirror is beyond my comprehension as a human being. I try not to hate, but by God so many people refusing to care about our children is a tragedy.
Deb Halsted
Baxter
