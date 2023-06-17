Reader Opinion: A tribute to all the fathers

Father’s Day is a very special day to honor all the fathers all over the world. In the book of Isaiah in the Bible, in Isaiah 38:19, it says, “The Father shall make know God’s truth to the children.” Jesus Christ is to be the head of the household. God has placed Fathers to love their children. A faithful Father must recognize his need and dependence on God. As the head of the home, the fathers need to set their hearts on the words from the Bible that will help them as they train their children in the way in which they will go, so that they will not depart from the presence of the Lord in their lives. God needs to be the master, the captain, the Heavenly Father and the king of kings. May fathers obey what the Lord tells them to do as they raise their children in a home that is filled with the love of Jesus Christ. May they teach their children to read the Bible, pray at meal time and before they go to bed. May they sing together and share the love of Jesus Christ with family, friends and especially those who do not have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. A special pray for the fathers who are raising their children alone. May they connect with a church and get the children involved in activities with other children. A special prayer for all the fathers who understand the importance of the assignment that God has given them to surrender their lives to Jesus Christ and sacrifice for their children, so their children will learn about God and Jesus. Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers all over the World.

Barbara Jean Lapka

Baxter