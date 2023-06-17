Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, June 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Reader Opinion: A tribute to all the fathers

Father’s Day is a very special day to honor all the fathers all over the world

Stack of newspapers on a laptop computer.
Opinion by Barbara Jean Lapka
Today at 10:27 AM

Father’s Day is a very special day to honor all the fathers all over the world. In the book of Isaiah in the Bible, in Isaiah 38:19, it says, “The Father shall make know God’s truth to the children.” Jesus Christ is to be the head of the household. God has placed Fathers to love their children. A faithful Father must recognize his need and dependence on God. As the head of the home, the fathers need to set their hearts on the words from the Bible that will help them as they train their children in the way in which they will go, so that they will not depart from the presence of the Lord in their lives. God needs to be the master, the captain, the Heavenly Father and the king of kings. May fathers obey what the Lord tells them to do as they raise their children in a home that is filled with the love of Jesus Christ. May they teach their children to read the Bible, pray at meal time and before they go to bed. May they sing together and share the love of Jesus Christ with family, friends and especially those who do not have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. A special pray for the fathers who are raising their children alone. May they connect with a church and get the children involved in activities with other children. A special prayer for all the fathers who understand the importance of the assignment that God has given them to surrender their lives to Jesus Christ and sacrifice for their children, so their children will learn about God and Jesus. Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers all over the World.

Barbara Jean Lapka
Baxter

What To Read Next
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Bring back the crossword puzzles format
June 17, 2023 10:27 AM
 · 
By  Patricia Bohnet
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Why we’re free
June 14, 2023 11:27 AM
 · 
By  A. Martin
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Trickle down tax evasion
June 14, 2023 11:27 AM
 · 
By  Louie Hoffmann
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
CrosbyConstructionRoundabout.jpg
Local
Highway 6/210 closes at Crow Wing County Road 31 in Crosby June 19
June 17, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Customers shop in Hobby Lobby in the fabric section with artificial flowers on center aisle displays
Business
Hobby Lobby officially opens in Baxter
June 16, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
CLC-Alternative-Signature-1024.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Central Lakes College announces 2023 spring honors lists
June 16, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
prm-2023-best-of-contest.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Nominate your favs starting June 1, for the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes Contest!
May 31, 2023 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal