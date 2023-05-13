Reader Opinion: A tribute to all the mothers

Mother’s Day is a special day to honor all the mothers in the world. In the book of Ephesians in the Bible, in Chapter 5:22-33, it tells us the importance of Jesus Christ being the head of the church. The husband is to be the head of the wife. Fathers and mothers must work together to train their children in the way that they should go so that they will not depart from it. Mothers are shapers of destiny, cooperators with God, sculptresses in the lives of their children. It is the desire of our Heavenly Father that mothers and fathers will work together to bring their children up to know Jesus Christ as their savior. The task of being a mother is a very important assignment, but also the most humbling task that God gave to moms. Mothers need to be obedient to God and read the Bible and pray with the children and their husband. Mothers allow God to renew them and transform them to raise their children to know all about Jesus Christ.

A special prayer for the single moms. May the church rise up and help the single moms to know that they have support from the body of Christ, as many moms parent their children without a father in the lives of the children.

A special prayer for all the mothers who understand the assignment from the Lord to surrender their lives to Christ and sacrifice for their children, so that the children will learn about God and his son, Jesus Christ.

Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers in the world.

Barbara Jean Lapka

