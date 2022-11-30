Reader Opinion: Above the law?
The former disgraced president has broken numerous laws since he initially entered the 2016 presidential race.
The former disgraced president has broken numerous laws since he initially entered the 2016 presidential race. How many times have we heard, "No one is above the law"? There have been numerous investigations passed from one investigative committee to the next and mountains of evidence accumulated against him. Yet he is still free, spouting hate, ignorance and violence. Why is this man not in jail by now?
Julie Pawlak
Hackensack
