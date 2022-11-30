Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion | Letters
Reader Opinion: Above the law?

The former disgraced president has broken numerous laws since he initially entered the 2016 presidential race.

Opinion by Julie Pawlak
November 30, 2022 01:20 PM
The former disgraced president has broken numerous laws since he initially entered the 2016 presidential race. How many times have we heard, "No one is above the law"? There have been numerous investigations passed from one investigative committee to the next and mountains of evidence accumulated against him. Yet he is still free, spouting hate, ignorance and violence. Why is this man not in jail by now?

Julie Pawlak

Hackensack

Related Topics: READERS VIEWLETTERS TO THE EDITORDONALD TRUMP
