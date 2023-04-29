Reader Opinion: Accountability

I am thankful to read letters to the editor, it means people are taking the time to be involved and are spending more time fact checking. It is important to look at the news source, Fox News is not accountable to provide truths unless they are sued for millions and millions of dollars. Fox News tried to groom voters with lies, it worked up to a certain point. These lies helped bring the destruction of 1/6. It would be helpful if our own area legislators would finally come forward and praise accountability. Congressman Stauber has not, Rep. Josh Heintzeman has not. Instead they remain quiet, hoping many will not be truth seekers, truths that are evident on a daily basis concerning Fox News! Murdock admitted he knew our election was not rigged, and voting machines were accurate, instead he allowed the likes of Carlson and Hannity to keep spreading the lies. I truly wonder what our youth think of the lack of accountability of the adults on Fox News and our own legislators that I believe are so afraid of losing the next election they will do anything, even if it brings us another 1/6.

Deb Halsted

Baxter