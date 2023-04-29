99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Reader Opinion: Accountability

I truly wonder what our youth think of the lack of accountability of the adults on Fox News and our own legislators that I believe are so afraid of losing the next election they will do anything.

Stack of newspapers on a laptop computer.
Opinion by Deb Halsted
Today at 9:27 AM

I am thankful to read letters to the editor, it means people are taking the time to be involved and are spending more time fact checking. It is important to look at the news source, Fox News is not accountable to provide truths unless they are sued for millions and millions of dollars. Fox News tried to groom voters with lies, it worked up to a certain point. These lies helped bring the destruction of 1/6. It would be helpful if our own area legislators would finally come forward and praise accountability. Congressman Stauber has not, Rep. Josh Heintzeman has not. Instead they remain quiet, hoping many will not be truth seekers, truths that are evident on a daily basis concerning Fox News! Murdock admitted he knew our election was not rigged, and voting machines were accurate, instead he allowed the likes of Carlson and Hannity to keep spreading the lies. I truly wonder what our youth think of the lack of accountability of the adults on Fox News and our own legislators that I believe are so afraid of losing the next election they will do anything, even if it brings us another 1/6.

Deb Halsted

Baxter

What To Read Next
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Police need our help
April 26, 2023 10:57 AM
 · 
By  Joe Patton
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: ‘Thy will be done’
April 26, 2023 09:57 AM
 · 
By  Todd Dwire
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: A house divided
April 26, 2023 08:57 AM
 · 
By  Bob Passi
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Coach and player high five at third.
Prep
Athletics: Wennerstrand a Warrior in every way
April 29, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
Walter Engbretson
Prep
Athletics: Rediscovering Walter Engbretson a Warrior Hall of Famer
April 29, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
Crow Wing County Judicial Center
Local
Munger murder trial resumes on the anniversary of Lynnie Ann Loucks murder
April 28, 2023 06:22 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
crow-wing-county-in-custody.jpg
News
Crow Wing County MN Jail In-Custody
April 09, 2023 03:20 PM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr