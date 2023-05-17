99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Reader Opinion: Accountability

Congress has the ability — and responsibility — to act as a check on the Supreme Court.

Stack of newspapers on a laptop computer.
Opinion by Gilbert Williams
Today at 10:27 AM

The Supreme Court has run amok, and it’s time to get it under control.

For the last year, we have witnessed scandal after scandal come out of the Supreme Court. And in the last month alone we’ve seen multiple breaking news stories about Clarence Thomas’s shady behavior. First, it was secretly accepting luxury vacations and lavish gifts worth millions for 20 years. Then, it was having his mother’s home bought and renovated. Now, it’s come to light that his grandnephew’s private school tuition was taken care of for years. All by Republican megadonor Harlan Crow. And not a single one was disclosed to the public.

Thankfully, this bad behavior can be addressed. Congress has the ability — and responsibility — to act as a check on the Supreme Court and restore faith in our judicial system. It’s time they take the first step and pass a code of ethics for the Supreme Court.

No one is above accountability, and that includes our justices on the Supreme Court.

Gilbert Williams

ADVERTISEMENT

Brainerd

What To Read Next
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Court packing
May 17, 2023 10:27 AM
 · 
By  Patrick Borden
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Build bridges
May 17, 2023 10:27 AM
 · 
By  Deb Halsted
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: A tribute to all the mothers
May 13, 2023 11:27 AM
 · 
By  Barbara Jean Lapka
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A painting of a frog.
Arts and Entertainment
A celebration of area students’ works of art
May 16, 2023 10:37 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
0216_police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - May 17
May 17, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Woman picking up trash on roadway.
News
Brainerd woman has been keeping County Highway 3 clean for 8 years
May 16, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
Dispatch News Brief logo with a stack of papers in the background
Local
Crow Wing County eliminates site visit fee
May 16, 2023 10:39 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report