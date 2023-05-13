Reader Opinion: An amazing job

“The Sound of Music” is a timeless musical that’s so well loved, even those who don’t like musicals love, "The Sound of Music." So when the Brainerd High School production was performing it, I had to see it.

The nuns brought smiles to peoples faces. The children were fun to watch, and the young man who played Max Detweiler looked so much like Richard Haydn from the movie, you almost felt like you were watching what may have been a younger version of the British actor with an American accent.

The entire cast should be proud of their performance. They played the characters with enthusiasm and energy. The musical numbers were wonderfully sung. At the performance I attended, I could hear people around me singing softly to themselves, almost like they were getting reacquainted with an old friend. It was easy to see people were enjoying themselves.

But there are three moments I think deserve some public acknowledgment. The first was the tall young man who played Admiral Von Schreiber. His part was short, but when he spoke the audience sat up and listened. Another performance that stood out was the Reverend Mother. The actress played her so well you could almost believe she was a well-respected nun in a convent. She was wonderful

But the highlight performance was from the young lady who played Maria. Her voice was beautiful and powerful. She was vibrant and gave her character the infectious spirit and slight mischievousness it deserved. Her performance was truly a joy to watch. Julie Andrews would’ve been proud.

Although this cast will never be together again due to the number of graduating seniors, I cannot wait for the next play. Congratulations to all of the cast and crew of “The Sound of Music.” You did an amazing job.

Jonathan Roberts

Baxter