Reader Opinion: An insult to our country

I was on my way home and saw the flags for Memorial Day. Sadly I saw Trump flags with our flag. I thought of all the words Trump used for veterans. Why do they do this? He used words like suckers and losers for enlisting or fighting in a war and dying. I truly had all I could do not to pull the Trump signs. This man and those who placed his name by our flags to honor our fallen veterans degrade their sacrifices for our country! He mocked McCain and others, yet he praises dictators and autocrats. This does not honor those who have died fighting for Democracy! In Paris he complained, "Why should I go to that cemetery? It is filled with losers."

He was to visit a cemetery in Paris in 2018, on the same trip he said, 1,800 Americans buried at Belleau Wood cemetery as suckers for being killed!

This man's name by our flags for our veterans is an insult to their lives and their sacrifices for our country!

Deb Halsted

Baxter