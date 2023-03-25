99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Letters

Reader Opinion: An ugly history

We need to acknowledge it to change it and just maybe we can stop the mentality that has and will only destroy lives.

Stack of newspapers on a laptop computer.
Opinion by Deb Halsted
Today at 11:27 AM

I am up early as usual, attempting to write. So much chaos and danger around every corner these days, not only with guns but with the words and lies and incitement of violence as an answer to our desperate problems in our country. We have DeSantis and others putting targets on the backs of LBGT people. Have we become so apathetic that we have forgotten the slaughters in gay clubs or the murders in the streets? Have we forgotten that youth who are gay may be terrified at what DeSantis is doing in Florida? I personally am tired of so-called Christians putting targets in the backs of people, it was done with Natives, it was done with Blacks, it was done with Black children simply walking into a school. Hitler and his minions targeted gays and Jewish people for death, a cleansing it was called. God help us, if we have learned nothing from all of this! I personally follow Jimmy Carter as a true Christian based on how he lives his life. I wish others would. We have a very ugly history and we need to acknowledge it to change it and just maybe we can stop the Trump and DeSantis mentality that has and will only destroy lives.

Deb Halsted

Baxter

