Reader Opinion: At what cost?

A call to participate in Pete Stauber’s town hall meeting came on March 22 from 7-8 p.m. I made a request to ask a question, was put through to an operator, asked my question, and never got my turn. Those who were connected were in strong support of Stauber’s policies. Am I the only person who would have asked a question like this?

Mr. Stauber, you mentioned your goals of more drilling for fossil fuels, permits for mining in Minnesota, and general prosperity for Minnesotans. You didn’t mention the U.N. report ( news.un.org ) which came out two days earlier, outlining the climate crisis we’re facing. Two deadlines stood out: 2030 by when emissions need to be cut almost half, and 2035 for net zero electricity production. Simply put: Prosperity at the cost of our planet?

Laurie Sweeney

Deerwood