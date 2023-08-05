Reader Opinion: Bad people?

In response, it's not as simple as “bad people doing bad things.” Bad people doing bad things are shoplifters, pimps, wife beaters, scammers, pedophiles and car thieves. These are mentally impaired people doing bad things with guns. These are metro based gang people doing bad things with guns. These are people that cannot face one more day of stress doing bad things with guns. There's also drug dealers that do bad things with guns. It's not like an Al Pacino gangster movie where you find an emotional connection with a homicidal character. It's Columbine, Sandy Hook, Red Lake, Parkland and Uvalde along with too many others to list.

I think back to my teen years and there was no killing on this scale happening to Americans anywhere except in Vietnam. I support the Second Amendment; however, gun ownership requires a higher level of personal responsibility and good character to avoid those deadly liabilities. Gun ownership is not that much different from being allowed to drive a car. Red flag laws and background checks will not impede any law abiding citizen's right to own a firearm. Those extra measures will simply keep the rest of us safer from “bad people doing bad things.” And if you're one of those folks still worried about the communists finding all our firearms during the takeover, they already found all of them on social media.

Fifty-three years ago the M-16 was introduced as the newest ground weapon to be used in the Vietnam War. It was an AR-style weapon capable of discharging 20 rounds in three seconds. It sent a tumbling bullet downrange and inflicted maximum damage to its intended target. Sound familiar? This is forever etched into Sandy Hook and Uvalde memory.

Louie Hoffman

Brainerd