Reader Opinion: Banning books?

At some time during my 80 years I have read nearly all the books found on the lists of those proposed to be banned or restricted. Yet, amazingly to some, I have remained heterosexual, I have not been arrested, I have been married to the same woman for nearly 60 years, and I have maintained what some consider a modicum of sanity (except for occasional lapses).

Kurt Vonnegut, author of “Slaughterhouse Five” and other best selling books, had this to say about school boards that would ban books:

“Every candidate for school committee should be hooked up to a lie detector and asked this question: ‘Have you read a book from start to finish since high school? Or did you even read a book from start to finish in high school?

“If the truthful answer is ‘no,’ then the candidate should be told politely that he cannot get on the school committee and blow off his big bazoo about how books make children crazy.

“Whenever ideas are squashed in this country, literate lovers of the American experiment write careful and intricate explanations of why all ideas must be allowed to live. It is time for them to realize that they are attempting to explain America at its bravest and most optimistic to orangutans.”

From Palm Sunday, 1981.

Lawrence Severt

Brainerd