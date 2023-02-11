Reader Opinion: Be kind

I am responding to two open forum letters in last Saturday’s Dispatch, “ Return to sensibility” and “The least of our worries.” In the former, the author again questions why Christmas and Easter breaks are now called winter and spring breaks. Her rationale for retaining the religious names is because America was founded on Christian values. We should focus on what we do and on how we treat one another not only during these sacred times, but all year. In other words, Christian values should be based on the premise of being kind to everyone, not just those who look and think like us.

In the second letter, the writer objects to the school’s curriculum regarding references to the LGBTQ community. We are all different. I believe we can accept our differences by getting to know our neighbors and the community where we live. The curriculum may very well accomplish that as knowledge is power.

Jesus stated, “Whatsoever you do to the least of my brothers, you do unto me.” Pope Francis has stated that persons with homosexual tendencies are children of God and that God loves them.

Gary Niemi

Baxter