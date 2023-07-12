Reader Opinion: Be more aware

I noted the Dispatch recently reprinted Crow Wing Power’s take on the annual meeting of the co-op.

Since the strong turnout in 2019 where members critical of management’s millions of dollars of personal profit taking demanded major changes, the co-op has worked to reduce attendance by no longer providing food and entertainment.

Once again, few members attended, and no local news media were sent to cover it.

Members that did attend heard a number of things that Crow Wing Power has not told members about, none of which was noted in the Dispatch.

We heard about an investigation from the State Attorney General into co-op management, and when members asked to see the responses to questions the AG asked, that was denied.

Members heard about a group of angry Emily residents whose wells started experiencing problems with renewal of Crow Wing Power’s drilling.

Members also heard about an agreement to sell the co-op interest in the Emily mine to a partner for a small return, discussed questions regarding management’s ability to personally profit from the mine, heard from an owner of the mine interest that was partially sold to Crow Wing Power that the co-ops mine actions have likely been in breach of contract with them for some time, heard that expensive mining equipment purchased for the mine was being sold at the same time drilling has begun again, and more.

One member asked if we could vote to get out of the mine business due to all the controversy. Many hands were raised in agreement — including at least one board member — but that vote was never finalized.

Continued hiding of information, concerns with personal profit taking, and controversy — Crow Wing Power members need to be more aware of what continues to go on at their co-op!

Tim Quincer

Baxter