Reader Opinion: Being there for our community

A May 23, 2023, Dispatch article stated Crow Wing County approved the exchange of a potential 100 unoccupied county-owned gravesites back to Evergreen Cemetery ownership to sell. In the exchange, the county would have access to open space at Evergreen Memorial Gardens on Highway 3. Evergreen started the ground penetrating radar (GPR) scanning and review to define which gravesites are available for those seeking to purchase available lots.

This was an amazing process to experience with steps now being taken comparing gravesites occupied or not occupied dating back to 1887 in one section of the cemetery. The cemetery staff and Grounds Committee are to be thanked for their hours of work in preparing this area for this geophysical investigative process.

Evergreen was incorporated in Brainerd in 1879. We are privileged to have such a long history and continued dedication in maintaining such a wonderful cemetery along with Memorial Gardens. The history reflects on the people buried here that made a difference in and around our community. Let’s take the steps to continue such a legacy.

As a board member with all my family members buried at Evergreen, I am proud to be a volunteer working to maintain our two cemeteries. By taking the time to seek out needed space availability, we are meeting the needs of those within the community and from afar wanting to bury their loved ones here. It is up to us to carry on the rich heritage we have before us.

Susan Koering

