99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Reader Opinion: Brainerd’s new park

I propose that the name of the Lyman P. White Park should be something more inclusive and reflective of our community.

Stack of newspapers on a laptop computer.
Opinion by Sarah Gorham
Today at 11:27 AM

I am writing to express my dissatisfaction with the name “Lyman P. White Park,” which has been approved for the new park along the Mississippi River with no community input. The name of this park, in my opinion, is underwhelming; we can do better.

A five minute Google search on Lyman P. White revealed the following disturbing tidbit: “White was mayor of Brainerd From May 1874-75… His obituary noted while he was mayor he had an ordinance passed that all Indians found within the city limits after dark should be locked up.“ (Brainerd dispatch, June 20, 2022)

The name glorifies a dark chapter in our nation’s history, and could be construed as celebrating individuals who upheld the institution of white supremacy. It is an unwelcome affirmation of the oppression and discrimination that native Americans have endured throughout our history.

I propose that the name of this park should be something more inclusive and reflective of our community. Brainerd has a wonderful park system, and the new riverside park promises to be one of its crown jewels. Perhaps the name could reflect something of nature and the river it is designed to celebrate.

I urge the Parks Board and City Council to do better.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sarah Gorham

Brainerd

What To Read Next
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: It’s time
March 29, 2023 11:27 AM
 · 
By  Dan Hegstad
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: A reasonable approach
March 29, 2023 10:57 AM
 · 
By  Jane A. Haubrich
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Determining what’s right
March 29, 2023 10:57 AM
 · 
By  Rev. Harlan Limpert
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Graphic showing a weather forecast.
Local
No joke: April rolls in with possible winter storms
March 28, 2023 11:55 AM
 · 
By  Matt Erickson
Photos of the Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony for LTC Hortense McKay, U.S. Army Nurses Corps.
Local
Brainerd grad, WWII nurse earns Congressional Gold Medal
March 28, 2023 04:45 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
CWCJudicalCenterSnow.JPG
Local
Brainerd man accused of sexually assaulting multiple children
March 24, 2023 11:44 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
crow-wing-county-in-custody.jpg
News
Crow Wing County MN Jail In-Custody
March 07, 2023 09:58 AM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr