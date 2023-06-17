Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, June 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Reader Opinion: Bring back the crossword puzzles format

The smaller type and the compressed format made it much more difficult to work and took much of the fun out of completing it.

Stack of newspapers on a laptop computer.
Opinion by Patricia Bohnet
Today at 10:27 AM

I moved to the Brainerd area six years ago and soon after took out a subscription to the Brainerd Dispatch and the Echo. I enjoy reading the local news and especially look forward to the crossword puzzles in the Wednesday and Saturday editions.

When I brought today's paper in with my afternoon mail (I do miss the morning delivery), I immediately noticed the different format of the crossword puzzle. When I started to complete the puzzle, it became apparent that the smaller type and the compressed format made it much more difficult to work and took much of the fun out of completing it.

I hope this is a one-time exception to its usual format and not a permanent change.

Thank you for the opportunity to comment and I look forward to hearing from you.

Patricia Bohnet

ADVERTISEMENT

Pequot Lakes

What To Read Next
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: A tribute to all the fathers
June 17, 2023 10:27 AM
 · 
By  Barbara Jean Lapka
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Why we’re free
June 14, 2023 11:27 AM
 · 
By  A. Martin
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Trickle down tax evasion
June 14, 2023 11:27 AM
 · 
By  Louie Hoffmann
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
CrosbyConstructionRoundabout.jpg
Local
Highway 6/210 closes at Crow Wing County Road 31 in Crosby June 19
June 17, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Customers shop in Hobby Lobby in the fabric section with artificial flowers on center aisle displays
Business
Hobby Lobby officially opens in Baxter
June 16, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
CLC-Alternative-Signature-1024.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Central Lakes College announces 2023 spring honors lists
June 16, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
prm-2023-best-of-contest.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Nominate your favs starting June 1, for the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes Contest!
May 31, 2023 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal