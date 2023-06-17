Reader Opinion: Bring back the crossword puzzles format

I moved to the Brainerd area six years ago and soon after took out a subscription to the Brainerd Dispatch and the Echo. I enjoy reading the local news and especially look forward to the crossword puzzles in the Wednesday and Saturday editions.

When I brought today's paper in with my afternoon mail (I do miss the morning delivery), I immediately noticed the different format of the crossword puzzle. When I started to complete the puzzle, it became apparent that the smaller type and the compressed format made it much more difficult to work and took much of the fun out of completing it.

I hope this is a one-time exception to its usual format and not a permanent change.

Thank you for the opportunity to comment and I look forward to hearing from you.

Patricia Bohnet

ADVERTISEMENT

Pequot Lakes