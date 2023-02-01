99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, February 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Letters
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Reader Opinion: Budget surplus

Tim Walz has announced his budget goals to spend that record “surplus” he overcharged us to get.

Stack of newspapers on a laptop computer.
Opinion by Tony Bauer
February 01, 2023 10:57 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Tim Walz has announced his budget goals to spend that record “surplus” he overcharged us to get.

He says his focus is crime, education, housing and climate.

Unfortunately, nothing he has planned will have the slightest positive impact on those things.

He would spend $500 million on public safety, which, in his mind, amounts to banning large capacity magazines, implementing unconstitutional red flag laws, and by increasing scrutiny of police accused of doing their jobs. Red flag laws do not simply prevent an unstable individual from getting a gun or permit, they allow for the confiscation of already legally-owned firearms based solely upon the accusation of another party. No day in court, simply grab the gun. Just what part of “shall not be infringed” does Walz not understand?

Further “use-of-force” investigations? Sure, let's put the cops under that bare bulb for enforcing the law while claiming victimhood and support for criminals.

ADVERTISEMENT

His plan calls for another $12 billion for education/housing. As if more money is going to erase devastating student performance marks. Our students have been mentally traumatized by masking, sexual identity experimentation, identity politics and CRT that the “experts” now feign concern over. Public education is responsible for much of that mental anguish! And what do rent subsidies have to do with education? How much longer must we pay people not to work?

Walz wants Minnesota's power grid to be carbon neutral by 2050. Naturally, he will accomplish this by shutting down the coal and natural gas-fired plants that have kept us, somewhat economically, from freezing to death, replacing them with ineffective or non-existent solar and wind sources.

We don't need to be inundated with more roundabouts either, Walz, while the roads themselves remain like goat paths.

Fix the roads, Tim, and give the rest back to taxpayers!

Tony Bauer

Nisswa

Related Topics: READERS VIEWLETTERS TO THE EDITORTIM WALZGOVERNMENT AND POLITICS
What To Read Next
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Can’t make it up
Why would California consider reparations?
January 28, 2023 12:40 PM
 · 
By  G. Boehmer
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Ugly mindsets destroy
One should never give in to zealots who seek to destroy democracy.
January 28, 2023 12:20 PM
 · 
By  Deb Halsted
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Refresher course
We have seen some examples of leadership, both for the better and for the worse, such that we can “do-the-math” and arrive at sums that can be better for the most.
January 28, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  Philip L M Vaughan
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Where are we going?
Too many seem willing to turn it all over to authoritarian leadership, no matter how devoid of any redeeming qualities, to allow self-indulgence and the dark gods of violence.
January 25, 2023 11:27 AM
 · 
By  Bob Passi