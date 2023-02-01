Reader Opinion: Budget surplus

Tim Walz has announced his budget goals to spend that record “surplus” he overcharged us to get.

He says his focus is crime, education, housing and climate.

Unfortunately, nothing he has planned will have the slightest positive impact on those things.

He would spend $500 million on public safety, which, in his mind, amounts to banning large capacity magazines, implementing unconstitutional red flag laws, and by increasing scrutiny of police accused of doing their jobs. Red flag laws do not simply prevent an unstable individual from getting a gun or permit, they allow for the confiscation of already legally-owned firearms based solely upon the accusation of another party. No day in court, simply grab the gun. Just what part of “shall not be infringed” does Walz not understand?

Further “use-of-force” investigations? Sure, let's put the cops under that bare bulb for enforcing the law while claiming victimhood and support for criminals.

His plan calls for another $12 billion for education/housing. As if more money is going to erase devastating student performance marks. Our students have been mentally traumatized by masking, sexual identity experimentation, identity politics and CRT that the “experts” now feign concern over. Public education is responsible for much of that mental anguish! And what do rent subsidies have to do with education? How much longer must we pay people not to work?

Walz wants Minnesota's power grid to be carbon neutral by 2050. Naturally, he will accomplish this by shutting down the coal and natural gas-fired plants that have kept us, somewhat economically, from freezing to death, replacing them with ineffective or non-existent solar and wind sources.

We don't need to be inundated with more roundabouts either, Walz, while the roads themselves remain like goat paths.

Fix the roads, Tim, and give the rest back to taxpayers!

Tony Bauer

Nisswa