Opinion Letters

Reader Opinion: Build bridges

Ask questions and try to learn so we reach a better understanding and learn we are all in this life, for better or worse, together.

Opinion by Deb Halsted
Today at 10:27 AM

I had heard there may have been complaints about smudging within a building with sage. I believe that if people sincerely want to learn about others and their culture, they need to ask questions, not just judge what they do not understand or have experienced, which is why I contacted a friend that shared his knowledge and experiences. Cedar, sweet grass and sage are often used within the Native culture, it is part of the spiritual teachings and journey. Sweet grass can be used too, it is gentler and lighter, I find it uplifting and kind. I also smudge with sage. I think when some people complain, it is they lack the understanding I and others may have. I also believe there are those too who are appalled by diversity. They want others kind of white and in a box they can understand and contain. The latter is the most destructive act we can do to humanity. The Indigenous People who reach out and share are trying to build bridges. We all need bridges in our lives or we destroy and drown in the hate and the fear. My only suggestion is, at the very least, ask questions and try to learn so we reach a better understanding and learn we are all in this life, for better or worse, together. I am a proud member of White Earth, the journey I have been on has given me so much. Miigwech.

Deb Halsted

Baxter

