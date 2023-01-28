Reader Opinion: Can’t make it up
Why would California consider reparations?
Let me get this straight. A state that was a “free state,” California, wants to take money from people who never owned slaves. Then give it to people who never were slaves?
You can't make this stuff up!
G. Boehmer
Brainerd
