Opinion | Letters
Reader Opinion: Can’t make it up

Why would California consider reparations?

Opinion by G. Boehmer
January 28, 2023 12:40 PM
Let me get this straight. A state that was a “free state,” California, wants to take money from people who never owned slaves. Then give it to people who never were slaves?

You can't make this stuff up!

G. Boehmer

Brainerd

