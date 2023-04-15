99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Reader Opinion: Change property value rules

Leaving the formula the way it currently is — set in 2011 — benefits the wealthy. It is not fair.

Stack of newspapers on a laptop computer.
Opinion by Diane Cash
Today at 9:27 AM

Have you seen your property values on your real estate tax statements go extremely high in the last few years? Everyone is feeling the difference this inflated real estate value is having on their real estate taxes. It is hitting the homes valued under $250,000 more than anyone because their values have gone up and the homestead exclusion has gone down.

How do we fix this? Who is responsible? You would think it could be fixed by your city or county. Nope, the state of Minnesota’s legislators are the ones that set the rules.

What could be changed? Raise the values for homestead exclusion from the first $76,000 to $150,000. Then change the way they calculate the property values. Right now they only look at last year's sales. So, if only high price homes sell, everyone gets a value increase. How about a three-year rolling average of sales? The "sudden" spikes would be spread out over three years and not be so drastic.

Leaving the formula the way it currently is — set in 2011 — benefits the wealthy. It is not fair!

Call Senate Tax Committee Chair Ann Rest at 651-296-2889 and let her know how you feel. And while you are at it, tell her we, the taxpayers, are hurting. No new taxes! No fee increases! We the people need some of our money back!

ADVERTISEMENT

Diane Cash

Crosby

What To Read Next
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Stop the salt
April 12, 2023 11:27 AM
 · 
By  Larry Buschmann
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Safety or control?
April 12, 2023 11:27 AM
 · 
By  Todd Dwire
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Love them all
April 12, 2023 10:27 AM
 · 
By  Colleen LeBlanc
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Brainerd girls lacrosse practice in the gym.
Prep
Girls Lacrosse: Warriors hope to build off momentum from last year
April 15, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Eli Wiskow passes the ball during lacrosse practice Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Brainerd High School.
Prep
Boys Lacrosse: Brainerd continues to grow on the field
April 15, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
A map of the Highway 25 project
Local
Highway 25 bridge reconstruction, detour begins April 17 in Brainerd
April 14, 2023 11:52 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
2650135+construction.jpg
Local
MnDOT announces 2023 state construction projects
April 14, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report