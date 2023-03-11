6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Letters

Reader Opinion: Chivalry is not dead

We always hear of the bad things that happen in the news.

Opinion by Donna Eksten
March 11, 2023 10:27 AM

Several weeks ago when I took my recycling material to Nisswa I had a scary experience.

I accidentally left my car keys on the front seat when I got out of the car. Somehow the car doors locked when I got out.

I didn’t know what to do when a kind gentleman said I could keep warm in his car. After he unloaded his recycling he took me to a garage so we could find someone to unlock my car. Then he waited to make sure that I got in my car before he left!

We always hear of the bad things that happen in the news. I’d like to relate that chivalry is not dead!

Many thanks to the gentleman who helped me and the other people who always help me dispose of my recycling when I go to Nisswa.

Donna Eksten

Merrifield

