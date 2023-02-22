Reader Opinion: Christians and witness

My Christian faith compels me to love my neighbor. My call to understand the radical nature of Jesus’ love for all creation leaves me no choice but to “see” the other. My Christian witness cannot just set aside or gloss over injustice, bias, inequality, racism, violence, etc., because it is uncomfortable.

The Apostle Paul once said that he would rather speak five words that are understood than 10,000 words in a tongue in order to build up the Body of Christ, the Church.

He said it this way. “But in the church I would rather speak five intelligible words to instruct others than ten thousand words in a tongue.” 1 Corinthians 14:19.

There has been a lot of debate lately (this writing included) in the Brainerd Dispatch over calling the traditional Christmas time off at school “winter break." (I actually appreciate the witness of those who don’t want to see Christian values lost in the schools and in America).

Yet, following Paul’s sensitivity for some members in church who would be offended by the enthusiastic faith of those who speak in tongues, at school, Christian administrators (who could easily assert their Christian faith on non Christians) shine during Christmas break by clearly and succinctly announcing in five intelligible words: “Winter break is for all.”

Terry Frovik

Lake Shore