Reader Opinion: Christmas memories of Hurrle Hall

Since no new memories will be made of the majestic landmark Hurrle Hall, which was located in Little Falls, for over 130 years, I will share some memories made several years ago. At that time, thanks to the gracious Sister Mary Blase, supervisor of the Clothes Review, a number of volunteers had the honor of viewing the interior of Hurrle Hall. Upon entering, they were immediately impressed by the beautiful hardwood floors and gorgeous, ornate woodwork. You normally don't see that in buildings today. Its unique interior was decorated in such a distinctive way that it easily remains in our memories. The volunteers appreciated a delicious noontime meal, as well as gifts, thanking them for their work.

On Christmas Day 2010, our family rented the dining area of Hurrle Hall for our annual Christmas party. People were astounded at how grand the building was and its beautiful condition. Colorful decorations on the historic tables and shelves projected a festive holiday atmosphere.

What a joyful experience it was to be able to use this venue at Christmas. It is unthinkable that this historical landmark was able to be needlessly demolished and is gone forever.

Lois Maciej

Little Falls