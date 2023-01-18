STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Letters
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Reader Opinion: Christmas or winter break?

I’m glad we are a diverse community, but please don't take our traditions away from us that we have had for years and years.

Stack of newspapers on a laptop computer.
Opinion by Mary McCollough
January 18, 2023 12:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

How lucky we are to have DJ Dondelinger on the Brainerd School Board. Finally someone that will stick up for Christian values. Also to Tom Haglin for trying last year. I’m glad we are a diverse community, but please don't take our traditions away from us that we have had for years and years.

Mary McCollough

East Gull Lake

Related Topics: READERS VIEWLETTERS TO THE EDITORBRAINERD SCHOOL BOARDCHRISTMAS
What To Read Next
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Separation of church and state
It is the American way to respect the rights of the minority, as well as the will of the majority.
January 18, 2023 12:15 PM
 · 
By  Patricia W. Scott
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Tragedies
When are we going to face the facts of the destruction of our lives in this country?
January 11, 2023 11:40 AM
 · 
By  Deb Halsted
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Support funding requests
Maintaining academic programs and keeping tuition affordable is critical to CRMC’s future and our residents’ health and wellness.
January 11, 2023 11:20 AM
 · 
By  Amy Hart
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Enjoy Devlyn Brooks’ columns
His down-to-earth observations and advice reveal his love of fellow humans and an understanding of our fallen nature.
January 11, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Steve Quinn