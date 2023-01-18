Reader Opinion: Christmas or winter break?
I’m glad we are a diverse community, but please don't take our traditions away from us that we have had for years and years.
How lucky we are to have DJ Dondelinger on the Brainerd School Board. Finally someone that will stick up for Christian values. Also to Tom Haglin for trying last year. I’m glad we are a diverse community, but please don't take our traditions away from us that we have had for years and years.
Mary McCollough
East Gull Lake
