Reader Opinion: Clarifying my statement

I would like to retract a part of a Reader Opinion letter of mine that was published by this newspaper.

What I would like to retract is my statement that a proposed Minnesota health care commission would dictate who is to live or die.

It is thought having a health care commission could lead to the rationing of health care, putting the most vulnerable (the disabled and the elderly) at risk.

My apologies for my rash statement.

Patrick Borden

Brainerd